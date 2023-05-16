‘American Idol’ 2023: Katy Perry Already Declared Iam Tongi the Winner

ABC’s American Idol 2023 announced the top three singers on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Two singers went home as three singers will now move forward into the finale — and Katy Perry already thinks she knows who’s taking home the grand prize. Here’s what she said about Iam Tongi winning the competition before it’s all over.

[Spoiler alert: American Idol 2023 spoilers ahead regarding the top three.]

Wé Ani, Zachariah Smith, and Iam Tongi | ABC/Eric McCandless

Katy Perry already believes the ‘American Idol’ 2023 winner is Iam Tongi

Iam Tongi stood out from the very beginning of American Idol 2023. The Hawaiian native’s beautiful voice has never faltered in any of his performances, and he continues to find himself in the top spots moving forward. Fans aren’t surprised to see Iam in the top three, though he’s in good company with Megan Danielle and Colin Stough. While Megan and Colin present stiff competition, Katy Perry believes Iam will take home the win.

“To add to that, I believe it’s written in the stars. I don’t believe in coincidences,” Katy told Iam on Disney Night. “I know your name’s ‘Iam,’ but when I see your name written, I see ‘I. Am … the next American Idol.’”

Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan seemed taken aback by Perry’s proclamation, but they didn’t disagree. They also had nothing but fantastic reviews regarding Iam’s performance.

Judge Simon Cowell made similar declarations in the past

Katy Perry calling out Iam Tongi as the American Idol 2023 winner is far from the first time a judge has made such extreme declarations. Judge Simon Cowell told Carrie Underwood that he believed she would win the show and go on to become the greatest winner the show had ever seen. Underwood went on to win her season of American Idol Season 4.

“You’re not just the girl to beat, you’re the person to beat,” Cowell told her. “I will make a prediction: Not only will you win this show, you will sell more records than any other previous Idol winner.”

Cowell also predicted that Jordin Sparks, the winner of season 6, would make it to the finale of her season. “If I had to put my money on it now, I would predict a [Melinda Doolittle vs. Jordin Sparks] final,” he shared. She went on to win season 6.

When is the ‘American Idol’ 2023 finale?

Fans will see Iam Tongi, Colin Stough, and Megan Danielle hit the stage for the American Idol 2023 finale on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

The three finalists will have Keith Urban as a mentor and will also debut their original songs. Fans will be able to vote for the winner during the episode, and the winner will be announced by the episode’s end.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.