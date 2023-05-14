‘American Idol’ 2023: How Many Episodes Left After Top 5 Perform?

ABC’s American Idol 2023 top 5 perform on Disney Night on Sunday, May 14, 2023, and fans can’t wait to see their favorites sing the tunes of their childhoods. After the top five perform, fans can vote for the top three singers they hope to see move on to the finale. So, how many episodes are left in the season after the top five perform? Here’s what to know about the American Idol 2023 schedule.

How many episodes are left in ‘American Idol’ 2023 after the top 5?

‘American Idol’ 2023 | ABC/Eric McCandless

American Idol 2023 is winding down after the top five perform. The top five — Zachariah Smith, Megan Danielle, Iam Tongi, Wé Ani, and Colin Stough — sing two songs on Sunday, May 14, 2023. By the end of the episode, fans can vote on who they hope to make it into the top three. The top three are then announced at the end of the episode airing on Sunday, May 14.

This means only two episodes of the season remain after the top three are announced. The episode airing on Monday, May 15, 2023, starts an hour later than usual — 9 p.m. ET. It shows the final three singers’ journeys to the finale. Then, the following Sunday, May 21, 2023, the American Idol 2023 finale happens at the usual time of 8 p.m. ET. It seems likely that fans will get another three-hour finale.

Once the finale ends, fans will have to wait until September-October 2023 to find out if ABC’s giving the show the green light to continue. There’s a great chance that future seasons will happen given the show’s popularity.

How to vote for the top 3

Fans watching American Idol 2023 on Sunday, May 14, 2023, should get ready to vote during the episode. With the top three singers announced by the episode’s end, fans must be swift in choosing who they want to see continue.

There are multiple ways to vote. Fans can vote online at AmericanIdol.com/vote, in the American Idol app, or via text. Here are the numbers fans need to text to “21523” for each competitor:

Zachariah Smith: Text “11”



Megan Danielle: Text “10”



Iam Tongi: Text “12”



Wé Ani: Text “8”



Colin Stough: Text “6”



Fans can submit up to 10 votes per voting method when the voting window opens, which technically means each individual voting is capable of casting up to 30 votes.

Fans have their favorites on who they think will win the ‘American Idol’ 2023 finale

American Idol 2023 fans suspect they know who’s moving forward into the top three and then into the finale. Iam Tongi seems like he will certainly make it into the finale, and country fans swear that Megan Danielle has the same vocal chops and star power as Carrie Underwood. Wé Ani also has a lot of fans, as she’s already proven her singing prowess on The Voice in the past.

With this in mind, it seems likely that Colin Stough and Zachariah Smith might be in trouble with the fans.

“I always felt like Zachariah gave off strong fifth-place vibes,” a fan on Reddit wrote.

“I wonder if having Megan there will divide up the country block vote a bit — I can imagine plenty of voters who would usually go for the country boy might switch to support Megan’s Christian/country vibe,” another fan noted. “Possibly leaving the path open for Iam to win (just because I think he would be next highest in popularity).”

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

