‘American Idol’ 2023: When Do the Top 5 Perform? What Is the Theme?

ABC’s American Idol 2023 top five have officially been announced, and fans have divided opinions regarding who made it through and who got sent home. So, when do the top five have their next performances, and what’s the theme? Here’s what to know about the American Idol 2023 schedule as the finale looms.

[Spoiler alert: American Idol 2023 spoilers ahead regarding the top five contestants.]

‘American Idol’ 2023 | ABC/Eric McCandless

The ‘American Idol’ 2023 top 5 perform on Sunday, May 14, 2023

The American Idol 2023 top five were officially announced on Sunday, May 7, 2023. The final eight — Warren Peay, Zachariah Smith, Haven Madison, Colin Stough, Megan Danielle, Iam Tongi, Wé Ani, and Oliver Steele — took to the stage for solo performances of Alanis Morissette’s hits. Morissette and Ed Sheeran took over judging duties for Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, as Richie and Perry were performing at King Charles III’s coronation.

Zachariah Smith, Megan Danielle, Iam Tongi, Wé Ani, and Colin Stough were voted into the top five. This meant Oliver Steele, Haven Madison, and Warren Peay went home.

The next time viewers will see Zachariah, Megan, Iam, Wé, and Colin sing will be Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. The five remaining singers perform for Disney Night at Disneyland, which likely means each singer can choose their favorite Disney hit to perform on stage. It also seems likely that fans will get to vote for their top three singers after the top five perform, and two singers will head home before the finale.

Sofia Carson mentors the top 5 for Disney Night

Sofia Carson | Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

The American Idol 2023 top five reportedly get a guest mentor for Disney Night — and that’s Sofia Carson. Carson is a Disney Channel star who started in Austin & Ally, though she later moved on to Disney musicals. She starred as Evie, the daughter of the Evil Queen, in Descendants, a Disney fantasy musical from 2015. Carson also starred in the sequels. In 2022, Carson starred in the Netflix drama, Purple Hearts.

While Carson has acting experience behind her, she fully stepped into her music career in 2015, as that’s when she released her single, “Rotten to the Core.” She then released her solo single, “Love Is the Name,” the following year. Her first studio album was released in 2022, and she performed at the 95th Academy Awards, which took place on March 12, 2023. Carson and Diane Warren performed “Applause” from the film Tell It Like a Woman.

The final five on American Idol will certainly welcome Carson’s mentorship, as she adds a new perspective they haven’t yet seen.

When is the ‘American Idol’ 2023 finale?

The American Idol 2023 top five are fighting for their spot in the finale. The journey to the finale airs on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET. The finale then airs the following Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

As stated before, it’s expected that the top five are whittled down to the top three for the finale. It’s unclear if the finale will have any guest mentors or judges. Lionel Richie and Katy Perry will return to the judge’s table with Luke Bryan.

Fans can cast their votes online at AmericanIdol.com/vote, in the American Idol app, or via text. For the rest of the season, voting each week occurs as the show airs and closes during the final commercial break.

This story was originally reported by Mjsbigblog.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

