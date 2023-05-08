ABC’s American Idol 2023 continues on with the top five performers after the top eight performed on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Fans clearly have their favorites and continue to participate in the weekly voting process. Typically, new episodes of the show air on both Sundays and Mondays. So, is American Idol on tonight, Monday, May 8, 2023? Here’s what to know about the show’s schedule.

[Spoiler alert: American Idol 2023 spoilers ahead regarding the top five contestants.]

Megan Danielle in ‘American Idol’ 2023 | ABC/Eric McCandless

Is ‘American Idol’ 2023 on tonight, Monday, May 8, 2023?

Unfortunately, for American Idol fans, they won’t get two episodes during the week of May 7, 2023. American Idol 2023 does not air a new episode on Monday, May 8, 2023. The next new episode airs on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

The episode airing on Sunday, May 7, showed the top eight contestants singing their hearts out in the hopes of getting into the top five. Infamous rock superstar Alanis Morissette and pop star Ed Sheeran stepped in as guest judges in Lionel Richie and Katy Perry’s absence, and Morissette offered extra support as a mentor. Richie and Perry were performing at King Charles III’s coronation and couldn’t return to the American Idol judges’ table in time.

Contestant Warren Peay performed first with his rendition of “All I Really Want” by Morissette. Next, Zachariah Smith sang “Ironic.” Haven Madison sang Morissette’s “You Learn,” Colin Stough jumped on stage with “Hand In My Pocket,” Megan Danielle sang “Head Over Feet,” Iam Tongi sang “Guardian,” and Wé Ani sang “Uninvited.” The final solo performance of the night belonged to Oliver Steele with his rendition of “You Oughta Know.”

Duets also happened during the episode. Fan-favorite Iam and Oliver paired up for a duet of Sheeran’s song, “Photograph.” Wé and Warren sang “Perfect” by Sheeran, Haven and Zachariah performed “Thinking Out Loud,” and Colin and Megan sang “Dive.”

Who made it into the top 5?

While fans won’t see the American Idol 2023 top five perform on Monday, May 8, 2023, they’ll see them take the stage the following Sunday. Who made it into the top five from the top eight?

Zachariah Smith, Megan Danielle, Iam Tongi, Wé Ani, and Colin Stough made it into the top five. Unfortunately, that means Oliver Steele, Haven Madison, and Warren Peay all went home.

Fans have thoughts regarding the final five. Some fans on Reddit think Colin will take home the win whether he’s the best vocalist or not, as he fits the Idol country mold that’s been set by other performers before him. Others think Iam will win, as he’s a clear fan favorite — but he might not have the stage presence to become a memorable superstar once the show ends.

“The only one that deserved to stick around [in my opinion] was Oliver, who probably should have stayed over either Zachariah or Colin,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “I actually think Megan’s extremely talented, way more so than any country winner not named Carrie Underwood or Scotty McCreery that the show has ever had.”

When is the ‘American Idol’ 2023 finale?

Now that the American Idol 2023 top five have been announced, when is the season finale?

There are only a few episodes remaining in the season. Sunday, May 14, 2023, is Disney Night, and the top five perform once more in front of the judges. The following night, Monday, May 15, 2023, is the journey to the finale. Finally, the finale airs on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

