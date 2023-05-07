‘American Idol’ 2023: When Are the Top 5 Revealed?

ABC’s American Idol 2023 continues on with the top eight contestants. The top seven contestants were chosen from the top 10, and the judges then chose to save one last contestant to move on. Now, the singers are competing for a spot in the top five. When are the American Idol 2023 top five revealed? Here’s what to know.

‘American Idol’ 2023: Here’s when the top 5 contestants are announced

‘American Idol’ 2023 top 8 | ABC/Eric McCandless

The American Idol 2023 top five contestants will be announced on Sunday, May 7, 2023. The top eight contestants will sing in the hopes of attaining a highly-coveted spot in the final five, and fans can vote during the show to get their favorites through. The top eight contestants are:

Wé Ani

Iam Tongi

Haven Madison

Zachariah Smith

Warren Peay

Megan Danielle

Colin Stough

Oliver Steele



Contestants leading the way on Facebook heading into the top five are Wé, Iam, and Colin. Iam’s been a fan-favorite since the beginning of the competition, and Wé is a seasoned performer, as she made it quite far on The Voice in the past. As for Colin, many fans appreciate what he’s bringing to the stage — but others don’t understand why he keeps making it through.

Fans on Reddit have their predictions regarding who’s going home in the top eight. It seems many fans suspect Haven might be in trouble. Additionally, because Katy Perry chose to save Oliver, it seems he’s not as popular with fans as the other contestants, either. This could mean he heads home.

“Yep, I’m thinking Haven and Oliver are for sure gone next …,” a fan on Reddit wrote.

Lionel Richie and Katy Perry aren’t judging when the top 5 are announced

The American Idol 2023 top five contestants won’t be announced in front of Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. The two judges head to London for King Charles III’s coronation. Perry and Richie perform in the coronation concert.

“To be honest with you, I’m excited because this is history,” Richie told Good Morning America. “We’ve known each other for a very long time. But the point is, this is a moment when you don’t get these every day.”

“I think it’s beautiful and it’ll be a real education coming from America and interesting to see all the traditions,” Perry noted.

Other performers at the coronation include Andrea Bocelli, British pop group Take That, opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel, singer Freya Ridings, and composer Alexis Ffrench.

Because Richie and Perry can’t judge the top eight singers’ performances, they have replacements. Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran sit in for the missing judges and offer feedback. Morissette also mentors the contestants, and it seems likely the eight remaining singers will perform in duets.

The ‘American Idol’ 2023 schedule until the finale

With the American Idol 2023 top five contestants around the corner, what does the remainder of the schedule look like?

The finale is coming sooner than some fans might expect. The top five reveal happens on Sunday, May 7, and the top five then perform the following Sunday, May 14. There’s reportedly no new episode on Monday, May 8, which goes against the schedule set in recent weeks.

After the top 5 partake in Disney Night, the Journey to the Finale episode airs on Monday, May 15. Finally, the finale airs on Sunday, May 21. The American Idol 2023 winner will be crowned by the end of May 2023.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

