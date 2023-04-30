‘American Idol’ 2023: When and How to Vote for the Top 10

ABC’s American Idol 2023 continues on with the top 12 contestants performing in the hopes of getting into the top 10. So far, viewers have become heavily invested in their favorites — and fans have to vote for who they want to continue forward. Here’s when and how to vote for the top 10.

America can officially vote for who they hope to see continue in American Idol 2023. The top 12 were whittled down from the top 20 on Monday, April 24, 2023. On April 30, 2023, two more singers will head home to create the top 10 contestants.

Voting works differently with the top 10 than it did in past weeks. Fans now vote during the show from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET to determine who moves forward. Fans on Reddit explained how it works.

“They do this from time to time, and always do it on the finale,” a Reddit user noted. “It’s chaotic and you have to really watch and vote fast. I assume this week voting will stay open ’til the last commercial break and then eliminations happen right after the break. On the finale, you typically vote until the midpoint and third place is eliminated mid-show, and then you vote again until the last commercial break for the winner.”

“Sunday night the top 12 perform, voting is only during the show as it airs, and the top 10 is revealed at the end of the episode,” another fan noted.

Fans looking to vote can do so on AmericanIdol.com/vote, in the American Idol app, or via text message. To vote online or on the app, viewers must be over the age of 16 and living in the U.S., Puerto Rico, or the Virgin Islands.

The top 12 competitors sing for a spot in the top 10 on Sunday, April 30, 2023

Many fans weren’t happy with who made it to the top 12 and who was sent home. We Ani, Warren Peay, Haven Madison, Tyson Venegas, Colin Stough, Marybeth Byrd, Oliver Steele, Iam Tongi, Zacharias Smith, and Megan Danielle all survived thanks to viewer votes. And the judges chose Nutsa and Lucy Love to also move forward, rounding out the top 12. The top 12 perform for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night on Sunday, and alum Adam Lambert guest-mentors.

Michael Williams, Hannah Nicolaisen, Mariah Faith, Nailya Serenity, Paige Anne, Matt Wilson, Kaeyra, and Olivia Soli went home from the top 20.

The judges won’t save any contestants for the top 10, though, so fans hoping to see their favorites move forward must tune in when the show’s airing live.

When is the ‘American Idol’ 2023 finale?

Now that the American Idol 2023 top 10 singers are nearly here, the finale is right around the corner. On Monday, May 1, 2023, ABC announces the top seven from the top 10. On Sunday, May 7, 2023, the top 5 are announced from the top seven. The top five then perform again on May 14, and the finale happens on Sunday, May 21.

As Reddit users stated before, it seems likely that the live voting continues into the finale. Fans should plan to tune in live from the top 10 performances onward to cast their votes.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

