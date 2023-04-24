‘American Idol’ 2023: When Are the Top 12 Revealed?

ABC’s American Idol 2023 top 26 contestants performed in Hawaii, and fans were eager to see who moved on to the top 20 performers after two nights of stellar performances. After the top 20 are announced, the top 12 contestants are revealed. When do viewers get to know who made it to the top 12? Here’s what to know.

The ‘American Idol’ 2023 top 12 contestants are announced on Monday, April 24

Emma Busse from ‘American Idol’ 2023 | ABC/Eric McCandless

The American Idol 2023 top 12 contestants will sing sooner than viewers expect. The top 20 contestants are whittled down from the top 26 on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Then, the show reveals the top 12 contestants from the top 20 on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Fans on Reddit explained exactly how viewers will learn of the top 12. On Sunday, April 23, three contestants who performed the previous Sunday and three contestants who performed the previous Monday head home, whittling the top 26 to the top 20. The top 20 then perform on Sunday, April 23, for a special three-hour episode. On Monday, the top 10 singers who received the most votes from Sunday night perform again. The judges then choose to save two singers from the remaining 20, creating the top 12.

Monday night’s episode that includes the top 12 reveal is two hours long. Both Sunday and Monday’s episodes begin at 8 p.m. ET and end at 11 p.m. ET.

The top 26 contestants first performed for their spot in the top 20

Our Top 26 are so ?excited? to show you what they got! Just 2 ✌️ days ’til our #IDOL doubleheader, Sunday + Monday at 8/7c on ABC!@musicbyelijahmc @thepaigeanne @elisekristine @NailyahSerenity pic.twitter.com/mGx1rRpAtS — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 21, 2023

Before the American Idol 2023 top 12 contestants are released, fans will see the top 20 perform. The top 26 performances happened on Sunday, April 16, 2023, and Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii. Guest celebrity mentors Allen Stone and Noah Cyrus assisted the performers.

Fans already have their opinions regarding who will go far and who will head home after the top 26. A poll posted on GoldDerby indicated Hawaii native Iam Tongi is a fan favorite to win. He sang “Don’t Let Go” by SpawnBreezie during the top 26 performances.

Other favorites include Zachariah Smith, Warren Peay, and Nailyah Serenity. Fans on Reddit suspect Lucy Love, Elise Kristine, and Mariah Faith might be in trouble from the first night of top 26 performances, and Malik Heard, Dawson Wayne, and Hannah Nicolaisen will head home from the second night.

When is the ‘American Idol’ 2023 finale?

The American Idol 2023 finale will be here before fans know it once the top 12 contestants are revealed. Once the top 12 perform once more on Sunday, April 30, 2023, two more contestants go home to make the top 10. The top seven perform on Sunday, May 7, 2023, and the top five perform on Sunday, May 14, 2023. The finale airs on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

According to American Idol spoilers from Mjsbigblog, viewers will see themed nights starting with the top 12. The first themed night happens on Sunday, April 30, with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.