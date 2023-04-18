‘American Idol’ 2023 Schedule: When the Top 20 Perform, Episode Length, How to Watch

ABC’s American Idol 2023 continued on with the top 26 performers in Hawaii on Sunday, April 16, 2023. The top 26 were whittled down after the Showstopper rounds, and fans can’t wait to see who makes it through. Here’s when the American Idol 2023 top 20 begin singing and how to watch, plus how long the episodes are.

‘American Idol’ 2023 top 20 performers begin singing on Sunday, April 23, 2023

Mariah Faith from ‘American Idol’ 2023 | ABC/Eric McCandless

The American Idol 2023 top 20 includes the best of the best from season 21. The top 26 began performing on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Hawaii. The first set of 13 performed on Sunday with Allen Stone as their mentor. The second set of 13 performed on Monday, April 17, 2023, with Noah Cyrus as their mentor.

The top 26 performers include Elisa Kristine, Emma Busse, Hannah Nicolaisen, Haven Madison, Lucy Love, Kaeyra, Mariah Faith, Marybeth Byrd, Megan Danielle, Nailyah Serenity, Nutsa Buzaladze, Olivia Soli, Paige Anne, and Wé McDonald for the women. The men in the top 26 are Colin Stough, Dawson Wayne, Elijah McCormick, Malik Heard, Matt Wilson, Michael Williams, Oliver Steele, PJAE, Tyson Venegas, Warren Peay, William Guy Tongi, and Zachariah Smith.

After the top 26 conclude their performances, six contestants head home. The top 20 performers sing on Sunday, April 23, 2023, according to American Idol spoiler blog Mjsbigblog. The top 12 performers are revealed the following night — Monday, April 24, 2023.

Episodes on April 23 and April 24 are 3 hours long

Is @kaeyra the one to get all of your votes? #IDOL



3️⃣ ways to vote:⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

?Go to https://t.co/zflQXnKEVM⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

?Use the American Idol App ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

?Text 4 to 21523⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/5yYc19DLKo — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 17, 2023

American Idol 2023 spoiler blog Mjsbigblog notes both episodes on April 23 and April 24 are three hours long. Each episode begins at 8 p.m. ET and ends at 11 p.m. ET.

The blog also notes that HunterGirl and Noah Thompson, the season 20 runner-up and winner, take to the stage and perform on April 23. This will likely take up a good portion of the episode. Additionally, viewers should anticipate hearing every singer in the American Idol 2023 top 20 during the three-hour episode airing on April 23.

A large chunk of time on Monday, April 24, will be dedicated to revealing which of the top 20 singers make it into the top 12 from America’s votes. Ten singers reportedly advance thanks to the votes, and the judges then pick two wildcards to move on.

The episode on Sunday, April 30, is presumably just two hours long.

How to watch the ‘American Idol’ top 20

So, how can fans watch the American Idol 2023 top 20?

Viewers with cable can tune in to ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Sundays and Mondays. And viewers without cable who hope to catch the series live can stream the show using services like FuboTV, Sling, and DirecTV Stream. All three options come with free trials. YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV are also options with free trials. The new season doesn’t appear to be available to stream after new episodes air on any major streaming service.

Fans tuning in live should be sure to vote for their favorites online at AmericanIdol.com/vote, in the American Idol app, or via text.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

