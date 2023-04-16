‘American Idol’ 2023: When Were the Top 26 Performances Filmed?

ABC’s American Idol 2023 is in full swing. Fans watched over 50 contestants get whittled down to the top 26 during Showstoppers. The Showstoppers put the spotlight on early fan favorites, and viewers can’t wait to see who hits the stage in Hawaii. So, when were the top 26 performances in Hawaii filmed? Here’s what to know.

The top 24 ‘American Idol’ 2023 contestants turned into the top 26 with a twist

PJAE from ‘American Idol’ 2023 | ABC/Eric McCandless

The American Idol 2023 top 24 were announced after the Showstoppers on Monday, April 10 — but there was a twist. The judges couldn’t just pick 24 contestants to move on to Hawaii. Instead, they picked 26 contestants to move on.

The judges had tough decisions to make in American Idol Season 21 Episode 10. Iam Tongi, Matt Wilson, and Colin Stough battled it out for the final spot in the top 24. Colin wowed the judges with his version of “Cold” by Chris Stapleton, Iam performed an outstanding version of “The Sound of Silence” by Simon & Garfunkel, and Matt performed his stellar rendition of “Forever” by Chris Brown. Iam took the final spot in the top 24, leaving Matt and Colin feeling like they were out of luck. But the judges came back and told all three contestants that they advanced, as they changed the top 24 to the top 26.

Elisa Kristine, Emma Busse, Hannah Nicolaisen, Haven Madison, Lucy Love, Kaeyra, Mariah Faith, Marybeth Byrd, Megan Danielle, Nailyah Serenity, Nutsa Buzaladze, Olivia Soli, Paige Anne, and Wé McDonald make up the top 14 women.

Colin Stough, Dawson Wayne, Elijah McCormick, Malik Heard, Matt Wilson, Michael Williams, Oliver Steele, PJAE, Tyson Venegas, Warren Peay, William Guy Tongi, and Zachariah Smith make up the top 12 men.

When were the top 26 performances filmed?

So, when did the top 26 performers step foot on the sands of Hawaii to sing?

According to Reddit, the top 26 performed on American Idol 2023 in early February 2023. And the Showstoppers were filmed in early December. This means the contestants had over a month to prepare for their debut on the beach. The live shows also begin in Hawaii on April 16, 2023. This means fans will be able to vote for their favorite performer starting that Sunday.

The top 26 didn’t have to prepare alone, either. Celebrity mentor Noah Cyrus coached Colin Stough, Dawson Wayne, Elijah McCormick, Hannah Nicolaisen, Nutsa Buzaladze, Malik Heard, Marybeth Byrd, Megan Danielle, Michael Williams, Olivia Soli, Paige Anne, Tyson Venegas, and Wé McDonald, according to IdolSpoilers on Twitter.

Celebrity mentor Allen Stone coached Elise Kristine, Emma Busse, Haven Madison, Kaeyra, Lucy Love, Mariah Faith, Matt Wilson, Nailyah Serenity, Oliver Steele, PJAE, Warren Peay, William Guy Tongi, and Zachariah Smith, according to another tweet.

The top 20 will move forward after the ‘American Idol’ 2023 Hawaii performances

The top 26 American Idol 2023 contestants begin performing on Sunday, April 16, 2023, and continue on April 17, 2023. By the end of the episode airing on April 17, fans will get to vote for their favorites and determine the top 20 who move forward.

On Sunday, April 23, 2023, the top 20 singers will fight for their spot in the top 12. By Monday, April 24, the top 12 will be revealed.

The American Idol 2023 finale will likely air on May 21, 2023.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

