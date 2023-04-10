‘American Idol’ 2023 Spoilers: 2 Platinum Ticket Holders Eliminated in Showstoppers

ABC’s American Idol Season 21 continues with the second night of Showstoppers on Monday, April 10, 2023. All four Platinum Ticket holders moved on from Hollywood Week and into the Showstoppers. Unfortunately, two out of the four contestants don’t move forward to Hawaii, according to American Idol 2023 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: American Idol 2023 spoilers ahead regarding the Showstopper rounds.]

‘American Idol’ 2023 Platinum Ticket holder Tyson Venegas | ABC/Eric McCandless

All 4 Platinum Ticket holders moved on to Showstoppers after Hollywood Week

Early American Idol 2023 spoilers discussed the Platinum Ticket holders — and fans get to enjoy their performances once more during Showstopper Week.

All four ticket holders — Tyson Venegas, Kaylin Hedges, Cam Amen, and Elijah McCormick — got to skip the first round of Hollywood Week and head straight to the duets. During the duets, Tyson, the first contestant to obtain a Platinum Ticket, made a bold move in choosing Kaylin Hedges as his partner. While their performance wasn’t the best of the week, they both proved they had the vocal chops to confidently continue forward.

Elijah McCormick chose Lucy Love as his duet partner — and the judges loved it. Elijah and Lucy both moved forward to the Showstoppers.

Cam Amen struggled in his performance, but ultimately, he made it through. His duet partner, J. Valerione, nearly quit the competition. J. rejoined last minute and sang with Cam. While J. seemed to have the better performance, both singers moved on.

‘American Idol’ 2023 spoilers: 2 Platinum Ticket holders allegedly don’t move on after Showstoppers

The biggest twist slash shock slash OMG of the season happens TONIGHT on #IDOL! Y'all ready? pic.twitter.com/FuseULlPuI — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 10, 2023

While all four Platinum Ticket holders moved on during Hollywood Week, only two move on after Showstoppers, according to American Idol 2023 spoilers.

The spoilers posted by Mjsbigblog state Elijah McCormick and Tyson Venegas make it through Showstoppers, but Cam Amen and Kaylin Hedges fall short. Elijah and Tyson head into the top 26 singers. Additional spoilers note the show claims to only be taking 24 singers to Hawaii, but a twist adds two additional singers.

Viewers who watched the first night of Showstoppers know Kaylin didn’t make it through. The 15-year-old failed to impress the judges with her version of “Kiss From a Rose” by Seal. With that said, she’s exiting with her head held high.

As for Cam, it looks like he’ll face elimination in Showstoppers part 2 that airs on April 10, 2023. Cam struggled during Hollywood Week, so his struggles may continue during Showstoppers, leading to his elimination.

The top 26 singers move on to Hawaii

?SING-OFF!!? @thisispjae & @MalikHeardMusic fought for the same spot, but then they BOTH made it!! ? pic.twitter.com/gEI7CONH4I — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 10, 2023

After Showstopper Week finishes on Monday, April 10, 2023, viewers can look forward to the top 26 contestants heading to Hawaii. American Idol 2023 spoilers note the semifinalists head to Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii to sing on the beach in front of a live audience. This is also when Americans can begin to vote for their favorite singers.

The semifinals will conclude on April 17, 2023. The following week on April 23, 2023, fans will see the top 20 compete.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

