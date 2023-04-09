‘American Idol’ 2023: Every Contestant to Quit Before Showstoppers

ABC’s American Idol 2023 has already had its ups and downs. The season might have some of the best singers yet, but fans have also seen a few jarring forfeits midseason. Two competitors quit during Hollywood Week ahead of Showstoppers. Here’s who left — and here’s the one competitor who nearly quit before returning.

Why did Sara Beth Liebe quit ‘American Idol’?

Sara Beth Liebe and Clay Aiken | ABC/Eric McCandless

Sara Beth Liebe wasn’t so sure about American Idol 2023 from the very beginning. She hit the stage during the auditions and impressed the judges with her voice — and she then shocked them when she admitted she had three kids at home. At just 25 years old, Katy Perry went on to make a not-so-subtle joke about Sara Beth lying down for too long, which Sara didn’t like.

During Hollywood Week, Sara broke down completely. She performed “Roxanne” by The Police and impressed the judges again. They wanted to put her through to the Duets, but she couldn’t accept their invitation this time.

“I don’t even know what show business is,” she said on the show. “I’ve been a mom since I was 18. I’ve been married since I was 18. I don’t think I realized quite how hard it would be to be away from my kids.”

To the judges, Sara Beth said, “This opportunity is really rad, but this is actually going to be my last performance because my heart’s at home. So, I’m going get home to my babies. They kind of need me. Thank you.”

Kaya Stewart abruptly left the show during ‘American Idol’ 2023 Duets

Sara Beth Liebe wasn’t the only quitter on American Idol 2023. Kaya Stewart had an abrupt ending to her time on the show. She made it to the Duets during Hollywood Week and was paired with Fire Wilmore. Unfortunately, Kaya came down with an illness while she and Fire were in the thick of practicing. The illness left Kaya unable to remember the lyrics.

When the duo finally hit the stage, Kaya told the judges she had an “announcement” she needed to make. “I got sick at the beginning of Hollywood Week,” she said. “And I have been trying to push myself and keep going. And during this performance, I got to work with Fire, and it was such a great experience. … But, I realized that I wasn’t able to give 100%. So, I have decided to not perform, but Fire is going to perform.”

Kaya then clarified that her not performing meant she was quitting the competition. “I have to leave, I’m sorry,” she told the judges and Fire through tears. “I’m really sorry.”

Fire was upset with Kaya leaving, but she powered through with another competitor by her side and made it to the Showstoppers.

J. Valerione nearly quit, but he came back to compete alongside Cam Amen

Only two contestants quit during Hollywood Week on American Idol 2023. But there was nearly a third — and that was J. Valerione.

Cam Amen, a Platinum Ticket holder, chose to participate in the Duets with J. But J. nearly didn’t show. “I just got a text message from my partner J.,” Cam told the cameras before they were set to go on stage. “I think they’re withdrawing from the competition. Honestly, I didn’t expect it.”

Thankfully, J. returned. “I just kind of shut down,” J. said. While both J. and Cam struggled, they made it through to Showstoppers.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

