‘American Idol’ 2023 Spoilers: The Top 26 Singers, Revealed

American Idol 2023 is here, and fans are excited to see who moves forward after duets week airs on April 3, 2023. The season is full of fantastic singers, and soon, viewers will see who moves on to the top 26 of the season. For those who don’t want to wait to find out, here are American Idol 2023 spoilers regarding the top 26.

[Spoiler alert: American Idol 2023 spoilers ahead regarding the top 26 singers.]

‘American Idol’ Season 21 airs duets week on April 3, 2023

It’s time for duets week in American Idol 2023, as Hollywood week began on April 2, 2023. According to the ABC description, “contestants form dynamic duos and hit the Hollywood stage for the Duets Challenge. Platinum ticket winners handpick their duet partners and rejoin the competition in hopes of making it through to the next round.”

Viewers might’ve been missing the platinum ticket winners so far this week. Seventeen-year-old Tyson Venegas was the first to receive a platinum ticket in Las Vegas, Nevada. The judges then gave the Nashville, Tennessee platinum ticket to 15-year-old Kaylin Hedges. Cam Amen was the third platinum ticket winner. The 27-year-old brought the judges to tears with his version of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

Finally, the last platinum ticket went to 21-year-old Elijah McCormick. He won America’s Platinum Ticket during the American Music Awards 2022 — a first for the competition show.

‘American Idol’ 2023 spoilers: Who’s in the top 26?

So, who’s in the top 26 singers in American Idol Season 21? Mjsbigblog reports American Idol 2023 spoilers, and the site lists 14 women and 12 men in the top 26.

The top 14 women are Elisa Kristine, Emma Busse, Hannah Nicolaisen, Haven Madison, Lucy Love, Kaeyra, Mariah Faith, Marybeth Byrd, Megan Danielle, Nailyah Serenity, Nutsa Buzaladze, Olivia Soli, Paige Anne, and Wé McDonald.

The men who make it to the top 26 include Colin Stough, Dawson Wayne, Elijah McCormick, Malik Heard, Matt Wilson, Michael Williams, Oliver Steele, Pjae, Tyson Venegas, Warren Peay, William Guy Tongi, and Zachariah Smith.

Cam Amen and Kaylin Hedges aren’t on the lists, according to American Idol spoilers. It appears they might not make it to the top 26 singers.

Celebrity mentors Allen Stone and Noah Cyrus allegedly coach the top 26

Fans who enjoyed last season’s celebrity mentors are in luck. According to American Idol 2023 spoilers, Allen Stone and Noah Cyrus will step in to mentor the top 26 singers.

Noah is well-known as the sister of Miley Cyrus and the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus. At just 23 years old, she’s paved her own way in the music industry, and she’ll certainly be able to help competitors navigate the competition. Stone is an American soul and R&B singer, so he’ll be able to help the rhythm and blues singers harness their power.

Fans will likely see Stone and Cyrus on either April 9th or 10th, as that’s when the top 26 performers are revealed.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

