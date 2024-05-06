Is Kim Kardashian secretly on her way to the 2024 Met Gala? Fans watching her air travel think there's evidence to suggest her attendance.

The 2024 Met Gala kicks off on Monday, May 6, 2024, and fans can’t wait to see what the celebrities will wear to this year’s event. Famous folks will dress to celebrate the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s latest exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Kim Kardashian typically attends the Met Gala but has yet to confirm her attendance in 2024. Here’s why fans suspect she’ll arrive in style.

Kardashian-Jenner fans suspect Kim Kardashian will arrive at the Met Gala in 2024

Kardashian-Jenner fans are eager to see which family members arrive at the Met Gala on May 6, 2024. Kim Kardashian has attended the event since 2013, when she first arrived pregnant with her daughter, North, and her then-husband, Kanye West. In 2022, she made a statement with a vintage Jean Louis dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe. In 2023, she wore a Maison Schiaparelli piece containing 50,000 pearls.

It’s unclear if Kardashian plans on attending the Met Gala in 2024. So far, only Kendall Jenner is confirmed to have been invited. However, the Instagram account KimKJet tracks Kardashian’s jet activity, and evidence suggests that Kardashian may be headed to the Met.

“Kim Kardashian’s jet landed in Teterboro, New Jersey, United States. Apx. flt. time 4 h 13 min.

2,459 mile (2,137 NM) flight from LAX to TEB,” the account posted early on May 6, 2024. This location is just 30 minutes away from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. An earlier post from the evening of May 5, 2024, showed Kardashian’s jet taking off from Los Angeles.

“Yes Met Ball Kimmy,” one fan commented.

“Kim’s going to the Met Gala!!” another fan wrote.

Critics think the Met Gala 2024 theme disses Kim Kardashian

Given the theme, fans wondered whether Kim Kardashian would attend the Met Gala in 2024. The “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibit shows 250 historically significant designs that can no longer be worn due to their delicate nature.

Fans who keep up with the Met Gala remember Kardashian’s infamous 2022 design. She wore Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress, prompting ridicule. Headlines suggested Kardashian ruined the dress after photos of missing clamps and rhinestones hit the media. Later, the rumors that Kardashian ruined the garment were debunked, but the chatter affected her.

According to The Independent, fans think that Anna Wintour and the decision of this year’s theme aimed to dig at Kardashian’s past choices.

“It’s so ironic how this year’s Met Gala theme is about fragile historic garments, but Kim Kardashian wore and destroyed the Marilyn Monroe dress to the Met two years ago, the call is coming from inside the house,” a fan wrote on X.

She hasn’t posted about attending this year’s event

Kim Kardashian posted about attending the Met Gala in the past. In 2023, she posted photos to Instagram of her with the late Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette Lagerfeld. In the caption of the photos, she explained that she was finding inspiration for her look.

“Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris,” she captioned the post. “We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met.”

Kardashian didn’t post any evidence of Met Gala preparations in 2024. On May 5, 2024, she posted photos of her in Santa Barbara, California, next to her Tesla Cybertruck. The images show her wearing a low-cut, off-white, translucent dress.

