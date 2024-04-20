Taylor Swift appeared to write a diss track about Kim Kardashian on her new album. Is she also ditching the Met Gala because of Kardashian? Here's a theory.

Taylor Swift released The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, 2024, and fans are going wild over one track that appears to diss Kim Kardashian. Kardashian and Swift have had issues through the years, and Swift appears to finally address the feud with the new song. Additionally, Swift and Travis Kelce declined to attend the Met Gala in 2024, prompting some fans to believe that this is another jab at Kardashian.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will not be attending the Met Gala in 2024

The 2024 Met Gala is on May 6, 2024, and the exclusive event will feature some of the biggest stars in Hollywood and the music industry. Taylor Swift attended the Met Gala in the past, and fans hoped to see her hit the red carpet with Travis Kelce. However, the couple won’t be attending. According to TMZ, Swift and Kelce received individual invitations to the event, and they both RSVP’d with a “no” without further explanation.

So, why isn’t the couple attending? It likely concerns their busy schedules, as the next leg of Swift’s “The Eras Tour” begins in May 2024. An insider told The Sun that Swift and Kelce are enjoying moments of relaxation while they can. “They are loving to just relax, spend time together, and stay at Taylor’s residencies to just enjoy being together and get a well-deserved rest,” the source said.

According to The Mercury News, some fans may speculate that Swift and Kelce aren’t planning on attending the Met Gala because they expect Kim Kardashian to attend. Additionally, the news about Swift’s absence came out the same day as The Tortured Poets Department, which includes a diss track about Kardashian. The diss track, titled “thanK you aIMee,” spells “Kim” with the capitalized letters.

“Taylor has humiliated Kim, and she knows that there is nothing she can do about it,” a source explained to DailyMail.com. “Kim got what she feared was coming to her eventually and is now backed in a corner because she knows Taylor’s army will destroy her if she says anything.”

Kim Kardashian isn’t confirmed to appear at the Met Gala

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are most likely not attending the Met Gala in 2024 due to scheduling conflicts and not due to Kim Kardashian’s possible attendance. According to Page Six, only one Kardashian-Jenner family member is guaranteed to appear. Kendall Jenner reportedly accepted the invitation. However, it’s unclear if the other Kardashian-Jenners received or accepted invites.

Tickets for the Met Gala sell for $50,000, and Anna Wintour must approve the attendees. The gala takes on a “Garden of Time” theme in 2024. Confirmed attendees so far include Barry Keoghan, Olivia Rodrigo, Uma Thurman, Sarah Paulson, Cara Delevingne, Lily Gladstone, Ayo Edebiri, and Gisele Bündchen, among others.

Kim Kardashian is allegedly ‘aware of the pain’ that she caused Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s diss track might make Kim Kardashian consider her past actions. In 2016, Kanye West released a song with the lyrics, “I made that b**** famous,” referring to Swift. West claimed Swift approved the lyrics, but Swift’s team said she didn’t. Later, Kardashian released edited footage to Snapchat showing the alleged phone call where West and Swift discussed the lyrics.

The source who spoke to DailyMail.com said Kardashian knows of the “pain” she caused Swift. “But she never did the one thing that she really needed to all along — simply apologize,” they added.

