Taylor Swift's Coachella outfit gives a nod toward Travis Kelce's podcast. Here's what she wore -- and what Kelce wore with her.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appeared at the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. And they were dressed to impress. Kelce loves Coachella, and Swift wore an all-black outfit complete with a hat that nodded to Kelce’s well-known podcast. Here’s what Swift wore, which had her fans talking.

Taylor Swift gave a nod to Travis Kelce’s podcast with her all-black Coachella outfit

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Coachella | Christina House/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Fans talked about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Coachella experience. This isn’t either A-list celebrity’s first time at the music festival, and they came prepared with complementary outfits. They were dressed to impress at Neon Carnival, the VIP, invite-only after-party.

So, what did Swift wear at Coachella? She chose an all-black outfit likely to promote her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which takes on a monochrome color scheme. Swift wore a black T-shirt and a leather jacket over top. She paired the shirt with a pleated skort and a Halara buckle garter. For shoes, Swift chose Gucci sneakers. Swift completed the look with a Stella McCartney crossbody leather bag and a green baseball cap with the name of Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, across it.

Swift likely splurged on a few items for her Coachella look. The Stella McCartney bag likely cost the superstar around $1,000. And the Gucci sneakers were likely anywhere from $500 to $1,000. That said, Halara is an affordable athleisure brand. The skirt Swift wore cost $35.

Kelce chose to go for a more colorful outfit. He wore a white T-shirt with a beige, red, and white striped button-up over top. Kelce wore blue pants with vertical stripes, white Chuck Taylor’s, a colorful bandana around his neck, and a baseball cap that said “Happy Gilmore.”

An insider said the A-list couple quietly entered Neon Carnival, the invite-only after-party

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are huge names in the industry, but they didn’t make a fuss when entering Neon Carnival. The event goes from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and isn’t officially affiliated with Coachella. However, celebrities know it for its invite-only status.

An insider told The Sun that other celebrities, including Paris Hilton, made way for Swift and Kelce’s entrance. “It was clear an A-list celebrity was coming in, but barely anyone realized at first as Travis walked onto the platform alone and sat down before being shielded by security,” the source claimed. “Taylor then joined him with Ice Spice and some members of their team, but it took a while for anyone in the crowd to clock on she was in the VIP section.”

The insider added that Kelce and Swift were “drinking, laughing, and kissing” while Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy played his DJ set.

Travis Kelce said he’s a ‘Coachella guy’ ahead of the festival

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren’t strangers to big music festivals. During an interview with People on April 3, 2024, Kelce said he’s a “Coachella guy,” though he didn’t know if he’d be able to make the festival work with his busy schedule.

“I am a Coachella guy,” the tight end said. “I love going to Coachella; I love live music in general. So, you might see me pop up over there at some point. … I’m not sure if I’ll go to a weekend, one or two, or if I even have time, knowing my schedule’s filling up pretty quick before we get started back up for football here.”

Kelce added that he’s the “happiest” he’s “ever been” lately — largely thanks to Swift. “I’m oozing life right now,” he said.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.