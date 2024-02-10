Is Travis Kelce one to 'dive' into relationships? Here's what he said during the humble beginnings of his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift have been dating since September 2023, and rumors suggest their romance is heating up. Kelce is headed to Super Bowl LVIII with the Chiefs on Feb. 11, 2024, and fans are hopeful Swift will head there after performing in Japan. Now, we’re looking at what Kelce said about diving into relationships while his romance with Swift was brand new. Here’s what he said about getting to know someone before committing to them.

Travis Kelce explained how he feels about ‘diving’ into a relationship amid his romance with Taylor Swift

The Chiefs’ tight end, Travis Kelce, spoke to Kristin Cavallari on her podcast, Let’s Be Honest, about relationships — and the topic of romance and commitment came up. Cavallari asked Kelce about what it takes for him to commit to someone. Kelce didn’t mention Taylor Swift, but he gave a thoughtful response on the topic and indicated that he doesn’t want to rush their relationship.

“I’ll tell you what, to really dive into a relationship with somebody, I feel like it’s gonna take at least, I don’t know, it’s gonna take some time,” Kelce said. “I feel like you really gotta know somebody to take that step and really be committed and be in full throttle. I can’t just meet somebody and then automatically think that forever is just a day away. It’s too much. I’m setting myself up for failure.”

“I think it takes quite a bit of time for somebody to really get to know somebody and really get to find that affection and that love for them,” the tight end continued.

Kelce added that he believes the “initial spark” in a relationship can definitely grow. “The initial spark is always fun,” he added. “That’s the peak of the roller coaster for the majority of it. But, at the same time, as you get to know somebody and you get to see their tendencies and what they do on a daily basis, I think all of that can grow, 100%.”

He said he was just ‘living’ his ‘life’ when it came to dating

Travis Kelce spoke to Kristin Cavallari about his love life at the time. While he was reportedly starting to see Taylor Swift, he didn’t reveal their romance. Instead, he said he was just “living” his “life” and not worrying too much about the dating scene.

“I’m just out here living my life,” he said. “I don’t like to put parameters, or, like I just said, I’m not even organized on what I’m going to do next week. I think I like to believe that all that stuff will come genuine and natural, and I won’t have to think about getting into that part of my life ahead of time. It all kind of just … the stars will align, I guess.”

Travis Kelce remarked on whether fans will see Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LVIII

It seems likely that Taylor Swift will make it to Super Bowl LVIII in time to see Travis Kelce hit the field for the Chiefs. Kelce commented on the situation ahead of the big game.

“She’s focused on entertaining the crowd out in … is it Singapore right now? I think that’s in a few weeks. I know she’s out in Japan, Tokyo maybe,” he told Extra. “So, she’s just working on entertaining them. … The Super Bowl will worry about if she can make it.”

Swift hasn’t said whether she plans on attending the big game. But fans are willing to bet she’ll fly from Japan and make the trip happen.

