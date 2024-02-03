Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for months, and she's become a big part of Kansas City's pride -- but it turns out she has ties to the team that date back years.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have certainly made headlines this year for their public relationship. The romance first started back when Kelce admitted that he’d tried to meet Swift after one of her concerts but didn’t get the chance. It got back to Swift, and we all know what happened next. Now, Swift is preparing to cheer on her man as the Kansas City Chiefs attempt to win yet another Super Bowl.

But according to one former Chiefs player, Swift has actually spent time with the team before — but it’s been quite a few years.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce | Gotham/GC Images

Former Chiefs player Jared Allen says Taylor Swift once performed for the team

Swift’s music career stretches more than a decade; she moved to Nashville when she was hardly a teenager with the hopes of one day becoming a country singer. Well, she’s earned more than she bargained for — but at one point, she was an up-and-coming artist. And former Kansas City Chiefs player Jared Allen said that Swift actually performed at the team’s Halloween party when she was still working to get her name out there.

Allen told Rosanna Scotto and Curt Menefee of Good Day New York that he planned an annual charity Halloween party during his time with the Chiefs, which presumably saw many Chiefs players in attendance. He explained that Swift was recommended by a “buddy” of his and that she was “like, 15 years old” at the time. Of course, that’s right around when Swift’s career was just getting off the ground, but Allen couldn’t have predicted she’d someday not only be a household name but also be in a relationship with one of the players. Though Allen and Kelce didn’t play on the Chiefs together, he said, “My kids are Taylor Swift fans,” when asked if he supports the singer and the NFL player’s relationship.

Taylor Swift will presumably be at the Super Bowl cheering Travis Kelce on

Swift is cutting it close in terms of timing for this year’s big game. The singer is actually traveling to Japan to perform a concert, which ends just hours before the Super Bowl begins. But since Japan is so far ahead of the US in terms of time zone, Swift should have plenty of time to make it to Las Vegas, where she just might sit with Kelce’s mom and dad.

Swift has certainly become a major player in the NFL despite that she’s never been on the field. Her presence at the games has brought countless new fans, and the NFL’s overall watch numbers have been higher than they were the previous year — which many attribute to Swift’s presence at the games. Of course, no celebrity is free from controversy, and not everyone has been pleased with seeing her face on screen so often. But it’s bringing a whole new fan base to the NFL.