Taylor Swift celebrated with Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl, and Taylor Swift was there to celebrate their big win with her boyfriend, Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift has been a fixture at Chiefs’ games since she started dating Kelce in 2023. So, it was no surprise that she was in the stands cheering him on during the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 28. After the Chiefs secured their spot in the Super Bowl by defeating the Ravens 17-10, Swift was among those on the field celebrating with the players and their friends and families.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes arrive prior to the NFL AFC Championship game at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28 | Kara Durrette/Getty Images

The “Karma” singer arrived for the big game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The two women have reportedly developed a friendship since Swift and Kelce became an item.

Taylor Swift and Ross Travis look on during the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game | Rob Carr/Getty Images

Swift was on her feet as she watched the AFC Championship Game from a luxury suite. Though her presence has generated plenty of buzz at NFL games throughout the season, she wasn’t interested in being the center of attention on Sunday. At one point, she appeared to mouth “Go away please” to the cameras.

Taylor Swift is seen on the field with Donna Kelce | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

After the Chiefs defeated the Ravens, Swift celebrated their victory on the field with Kelce’s family, including his mom, Donna. In November, Donna told The Wall Street Journal that her son was “happier than I’ve seen him in a long time” since he started dating Swift.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Swift planted a sweet kiss on Kelce to congratulate him on helping his team clinch a Super Bowl berth. Kelce scored the first touchdown in Sunday’s game.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The couple – who went public with their romance in October 2023 – appeared to be in their own world as the rest of the team and their supporters celebrated around them.

The Chiefs are set to face off against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 2024 on Sunday, Feb. 11. But will Swift be there to cheer on her guy in the biggest game of the year? While she’s been eager to show her support throughout the season, scheduling challenges could make it difficult – though hardly impossible – for her to make it to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in time for kickoff.

Swift is currently on a break from her Eras Tour, but she hits the road again on Feb. 7. On Feb. 10, she’s scheduled to perform in Tokyo. Assuming she leaves Japan immediately after her concert ends, she could make the 12-hour flight to Las Vegas and arrive in Nevada on Saturday evening, thanks to a 17-hour time difference.

While getting back to the U.S. in time for the game might not be a problem for Swift, finding a place to park her private jet could be an issue. There are no landing spots available in Las Vegas during the weekend of the Super Bowl, a source told The Athletic. However, if she can’t fly to Sin City, she could still fly to Los Angeles and then make the roughly 5-hour drive to Vegas.

