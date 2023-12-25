Ahead of last week's game, rumors swirled that Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes' friendship had grown icy. That doesn't seem to be the case, but where did the rumors start?

Taylor Swift has become a staple at Kansas City Chiefs games in recent months. Since she hard-launched her romance with star tight end Travis Kelce, the “You’re Losing Me” singer has appeared at games whenever available. She usually sits right next to Brittany Mahomes, but rumors swirled recently that their newfound friendship has cooled.

There was gossip about Swift looking to put some distance between herself and the wife of the Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, at a recent game against the New England Patriots. But those rumors appear to be false. Swift was seated right next to Brittany at the event, so where did the story of a rift begin?

Where did rumors that Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were on the outs start?

Last week, celebrity gossip account Deux Moi posted a rumor that Taylor Swift was trying to steer clear of Brittany Mahomes. According to the buzz, Swift decided to pull back from Brittany after the football wife shared details of their hangouts with the paparazzi. Brittany also appeared to be left out of some key Swift outings, further fueling speculation.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift | Gotham/GC Images

DeuxMoi wasn’t the only gossiper reporting on Swift and Brittany. A caller on Zolak & Bertrand, a sports-themed talk radio show, claimed to have insider info about Swift’s planned attendance at Gilette Stadium. The caller, “Jake,” claimed Swift planned to attend the game but was trying to ensure she was as far from Brittany Mahomes as possible.

DeuxMoi shared the caller’s report. While “Jake” had the first part of things right, he was wrong about Swift trying to sit far from Brittany. The duo were spotted together at the stadium and looked friendly.

Brittany Mahomes is a controversial figure

There isn’t much evidence to support rift rumors. But many Swift fans hope to see Brittany and Swift go their separate ways. Brittany and her brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes, have become controversial figures in the NFL in recent years.

The lesser-known Mahomeses have been scolded for their behavior at games, on social media, and while out and about. According to The New York Post, Jackson has been accused of assault after a run-in with a bar owner. He’s been tossed from several events and criticized on social media for attention-seeking behavior. Followers dragged Brittany after she was seen spraying alcohol on gamegoers last year. She has also been criticized for her social media commentary and clapbacks.

Will Swift sit with Brittany Mahomes on Christmas day?

While the NFL season is winding down, Swift is gearing up to return to her tour. Still, she has time to take in another game or two. The team’s Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders might be a good test of Swift’s friendship with Brittany.

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman | Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

According to Page Six, Swift will attend football games on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Brittany is sure to be in the house, as she attends every single game of the season, along with several members of her family. If Swift is spotted with Brittany at Arrowhead Stadium during the holiday game, we can assume their friendship is still strong. If Swift sits elsewhere, there might be some truth to the rumors.