Find out what Kansas City Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes thought about watching himself on Netflix's 'Quarterback.' Plus his daughter Sterling's reaction to seeing herself on TV.

Leading up to Super Bowl LVII, a camera crew followed three NFL quarterbacks including Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes for the Netflix docuseries titled: Quarterback. The eight-episode first season, which was released on July 12, 2023, gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the everyday life of a signal caller on a professional football team.

Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, as well as their two children, Sterling and Bronze, were also featured in the show and their dad was asked about how his kids reacted to seeing themselves on TV.

Mahomes revealed how Sterling reacted to seeing herself on TV

During his weekly guest spot on The Drive on Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio, Mahomes was asked what filming the show was like and how his children reacted to being on TV.

The two-time NFL MVP admitted that he was a little “nervous” when filming first began.

“It was a cool experience. I was a little nervous in the beginning,” Mahomes told the show hosts. “But knowing Peyton [Manning] was the guy running it — it was his production company — I knew they were going to do it the right way.” He added: “It’s weird for me to watch myself on TV, working out and doing stuff like that, but at the same time I think it’ll be cool for my kids to watch as they get older.”

Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, who was born on Nov. 28, is a bit too young to understand or grasp anything about the show his dad starred in. But Sterling, who turned 2 in February, did notice that she and her parents were on televison.

“She kind of freezes when she sees herself,” the athlete revealed. “But she definitely realizes when mom and dad are on TV, so she’ll yell out ‘Mommy!’ or ‘Daddy!’ It’s cool. And I’m glad that we got to document such a great season, where a lot of stuff happened in my family and on the football field, and I’ll be able to have that forever.”

What Mahomes thought of the series the first time he saw it

As for the quarterback’s reaction, what did he think the first time he watched the series?

Following an advanced screening of the docuseries, Mahomes gave his thoughts on the program.

Announcing Quarterback, a docu-series following the 2022 NFL season through the eyes of @KirkCousins8 , Marcus Mariota, and MVP and Super Bowl champ @PatrickMahomes!



Unprecedented access and for the first time ever players are mic’d up for every game! Premieres this summer. pic.twitter.com/VKC39Vy5fi — Netflix (@netflix) February 22, 2023

“I got to watch a lot of my parts and to see how the other guys went about it. It was truly awesome,” he told the Kansas City Star. “Everything that’s been said has been positive … They did it the right way. They saw the raw emotion of playing football. You saw what it was like to be a quarterback, but also to be husband and father and how to balance that time.

“You saw it from three different perspectives. I thought it was a great way to do that and I hope you all enjoyed it.”

Quarterback is currently streaming on Netflix.