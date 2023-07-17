Get to know more about the women married to NFL quarterback Marcus Mariota including how they met and how many children they have.

Since being drafted with the second overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, quarterback Marcus Mariota had stints under center with the Tennesee Titans, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Atlanta Falcons. In 2023, he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles to back up starter Jalen Hurts. He also starred in the Netflix series Quarterback which gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look into everyday life as a signal caller of a professional football team.

Mariota’s wife, Kiyomi Cook, is also a big part of the docuseries and now fans everywhere want to know as much as they can about the athlete and the women he’s married to.

How Mariota and Cook met

Mariota and Cook are college sweethearts as they met when they were both attending the University of Oregon in 2014.

They began dating and went public with their relationship the following year when they were seen holding hands at an NFL Draft party in Honolulu. The pair got engaged during the summer of 2020 and tied the knot on July 1, 2021, in front of around 100 guests on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

Cook is an athlete as well

Like her husband, Cook is passionate about sports too.

Marcus Mariota and his wife Kiyomi Cook arrive for the premiere of Netflix’s docuseries ‘Quarterback’ at the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles | CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

She grew up in Gresham, Oregon and attended Sam Barlow High School where she played soccer. In 2008, Cook made all-state and all-conference. In college, she was a member of the Oregon Ducks women’s soccer team and played the positions of defender and midfielder. Her sister, Kerri, played soccer for the university as well.

At Oregon, Cook studied human physiology and psychology. She later earned a master’s degree in exercise and nutrition science at Lipscomb University in Nashville. She also coached soccer at the University School of Nashville from September 2015 to December 2019 and at Father Ryan High School from June 2016 to December 2020.

When they still lived in Music City, Cook and Mariota made sure to give back to the community.

“We have some free time in the offseason and this is a good way to spend it,” Mariota told The Tennessean about volunteering for Habitat for Humanity. “I got to meet the family when we started working and it’s all about giving them a roof over their heads and I’m happy to be part of that.”

Marcus Mariota and Kiyomi Cook pose for photos at the Netflix premiere of ‘Quarterback’ | Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix

These days, Cook is the social media director of Mariota’s foundation, Motiv8. Its mission is to “empower today’s youth through academics and the power of sport.”

How many children Cook and Mariota have together

Cook and Mariota have one child together. Their daughter, Makaia Kei Mariota, was born on Dec. 7, 2022.

The proud papa has shared several snaps on Instagram of his little one including a post from April 2023 of the family on the beach with their two dogs, Jaqua and Swoosh. As well as shots of Makaia’s first Christmas with everyone in front of the tree wearing matching pajamas.