Who is Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend, Bryonna Burrows?

It’s Super Bowl Sunday and Jalen Hurts has plenty of people cheering him on. As the quarterback for the Eagles, Hurts has no small amount of pressure on him to perform well in the championship game. One person the dedicated athlete will undoubtedly be getting support from? His girlfriend, Bryonna Burrows. But who exactly is Burrows? After the couple went public, fans are itching to know more about her.

Jalen Hurts and his girlfriend Bryonna Burrows | Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

When did Jalen Hurts go public with his girlfriend, Bryonna Burrows?

With such a high-profile job, it makes sense that Hurts wants to keep large portions of his personal life private. That certainly seems to include his relationship with his girlfriend. The couple has largely kept their relationship under wraps, so it was a surprise when they were spotted together in January of 2023. After helping his team secure a spot in the Super Bowl, Hurts was spotted holding hands with Burrows as he left the field. It marked the first time the pair had taken their relationship public.

How did the couple first meet?

Hurts and Burrows are so tight-lipped about their relationship, that many fans didn’t realize the quarterback even had a girlfriend. Because the pair is so private, it’s challenging to pinpoint exactly when they started dating. However, as they both attended the University of Alabama, (before Hurts transferred to the University of Oklahoma) it’s assumed that that’s where the couple met.

Burrows’ Linkedin page shows that she’s well-versed in languages

Hurts and his girlfriend might keep a low profile, but we can glean a bit more about Burrows thanks to her Linkedin page. For example, Burrows seems to have a knack for language and is trilingual. She speaks Spanish and Portuguese in addition to English and even studied in Spain at the Universidad de Granada. While Hurts got his B.A. in Communication and Information Science, his girlfriend was a double major in Political Science and Spanish.

What does Burrows do for a living?

But Burrows’ academic career at the University of Alabama didn’t begin and end with a B.A. She continued her journey in higher education by earning an MBA at the school, and also serving as the Vice President for her MBA class. Since leaving school, she has carved out a successful career for herself. For the last 3 years and 9 months, Burrows has been working at IBM and is currently an AI Partner at the successful company.

Will Hurts’ girlfriend attend the Super Bowl?

We imagine that Burrows will be cheering Hurts and the Philidelphia Eagles on no matter what. But will she be in attendance at the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona? Only time will tell. However, considering the pair went public at the last game, we’d be surprised if Burrows didn’t make an appearance to cheer her boyfriend on in person.