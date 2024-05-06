King Charles has been battling cancer for the last few months but is ready to return to public-facing duties. And letters to friends reveal more information about where he stands with his health.

King Charles has been cleared to return to royal duties, which he has reportedly wanted since he learned of his diagnosis in February 2024. The king took some time away from public-facing duties several months ago, but even during his treatment, he remained active in his role.

Now, a source close to the king revealed that he has written letters to friends, shedding a greater light on his diagnosis and how he feels about it.

King Charles | Hannah McKay/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

King Charles has shed light on his cancer through letters to friends

The king’s team announced back in January 2024 that he was going in for a prostate procedure. However, during the course of his doctors’ visits and surgery, cancer was discovered. Buckingham Palace never revealed what type of cancer Charles was diagnosed with or its stage, but they immediately said there was much optimism about his recovery. Now, about three months later, Charles is ready to return to royal duties.

According to Express, one friend of Charles told The Times, “I hear determination that he doesn’t want to let it slow him down, a pragmatic acceptance of the changes that have had to be made to his program, and an absolute desire to get back to full speed.”

Other friends of the king said that Charles’ health is “somewhat battered” and that he has felt like a “caged lion” having to miss so many royal events for treatment. Of course, Charles chose to put his health first, but it doesn’t surprise anyone that he is ready to get back to full speed. There are reports that he is even ready to travel and is planning to head to Normandy in early June.

While absent, Prince William has taken on the bulk of royal duties while also balancing plenty of time at home with his family as his wife, Kate Middleton, receives chemotherapy treatment. Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis in March.

King Charles | Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse

King Charles will reportedly spend time with Prince Harry in early May

Charles and his son, Prince Harry, have not always been on the best terms, but they will reportedly reunite on May 8 as Harry visits the United Kingdom to attend a ceremony in honor of the Invictus Games at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, will not make the trip with him, but it at least does give Charles and Harry some time to sit down together one on one. It’s unclear at this point if Harry plans to see William, though the rumors suggest the two men will not meet up.

Charles is focused on returning to royal duties, but Harry mentioned during a February interview that the cancer diagnosis could bring the family back together, so it’s likely not lost on either of them that things with Charles’ health could have ended very differently. Whether or not it will impact their relationship remains to be seen.