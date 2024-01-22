Travis Kelce made a heart with his hands after scoring a touchdown in what a body language expert has called a 'much-needed' signal to Taylor Swift as well as fans and critics.

It seems Travis Kelce has silenced critics of his Taylor Swift romance without saying anything at all. The NFL player made a heart with his hands after scoring a touchdown at a Jan. 21 football game with the “Lavender Haze” singer in attendance. According to a body language expert, the simple action sent a “much-needed signal” to Swift — as well as fans and critics — about where Kelce stands on the idea of her impacting his game.

It was a big night for the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 21, 2024. Against the Buffalo Bills, Kelce helped secure a victory for the defending Super Bowl champions with a touchdown.

However, what happened after just might’ve been a shoutout to Swift, who sat in a suite at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, alongside Kelce’s parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, brother, Jason, and sister-in-law, Kylie.

Kelce, 34, made a heart with his hands as he celebrated in the endzone, a gesture often associated with Swift.

While Swift and Kelce have been dating since July 2023, the Chiefs vs. Bills game marked her first public appearance hanging out with Jason and Kylie.

Travis appeared to send a ‘much-needed signal’ to Taylor with the heart hand motion after touchdown: ‘She is prompting his successes’

Body language expert Judi James analyzed the heart-hand motion Kelce made on the field. Speaking to Mirror, James shared that although it wasn’t clearly directed at Swift, it was a sweet yet meaningful “fan-boy” moment.

“Did Travis actually throw a heart up at Taylor during his victory rituals after a touchdown?” the expert asked. “If it was aimed at her (and her over-excited response from the box suggests it was), this is a very important and much-needed signal from Kelce to his super A-list girl.”

“Taylor has shown up at his games like a complete and total fan, dressing in the clothing of his sports culture, hugging and integrating with his teammates’ wives as well as his mom, and performing overkill body language rituals to show total support when he plays.”

Swift has attended a number of Chiefs games since the pair went public with their romance in the fall of 2023. She’s cheered him on at home and away games, even discussing their relationship in an interview.

“Taylor has also been accused by some fans of being a distraction and putting him off his game,” James continued. “Now, though, he has shown she is in his heart and mind while he is on the pitch [field] playing.”

“The celebratory heart ritual shows he believes she is prompting his successes out there, not his failures,” the expert explained. “He needed to fan-boy her like she’s been fangirling him.”

Remember the viral kiss after Swift’s Argentina Eras Tour concert?

Additionally, “the fans themselves needed telling that if he screws up a game it’s not down to her.‌”

Taylor Swift looked ‘ecstatic’ over Travis Kelce’s gesture on the field

As for Swift’s response to Kelce’s gesture, James noted the 34-year-old appeared “ecstatic” from her suite at Highmark Stadium.

“She seems to signal him personally with her 10 fingers raised and splayed, jumping up and down like a teenager,” James said.

The body language expert also noted how Swift received a “rather boisterous hug” from Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The ease with which Mahomes embraced Swift demonstrated the “Anti-Hero” singer’s “really accepted” as part of the “group.”

