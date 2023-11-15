Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce nearly broke the internet when they kissed after the “Bejeweled” singer’s second Eras show in Argentina. According to a body language expert, however, the Grammy winner and NFL player’s liplock should’ve been a little different. Ahead, what the expert had to say about the “romantic gauntlet” moment.

Travis and Taylor shared a ‘movie’-like kiss in Argentina on Nov. 11

After Swift’s Nov. 11 Eras show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which included a shoutout to the tight end during “Karma” and Kelce watching alongside Swift’s father, the 33-year-old reunited with her beau.

Swift and Kelce were spotted kissing when the show ended in what became their first public on-the-lips kiss. (Clips are all over X, TikTok, and Instagram). Naturally, the internet went wild upon seeing the pair’s embrace.

Body language expert Judi James broke down the kiss for Metro. “The body language and the choreography of this kiss made it look like the climax of a movie.” Referencing 1992’s The Bodyguard, she noted Taylor’s “sprinting off stage to throw herself into the arms of her man while the fans and the audience go wild with approval.”

One day earlier, on Nov. 10, 2023, the Chiefs player flew to Argentina. However, he didn’t get to see his girlfriend perform. Swift rescheduled her evening performance due to inclement weather. On the unexpected night off, Swift had dinner with Kelce and her father at a local restaurant.

When it came to the kiss, “the football star didn’t quite seem to have got the memo.” Particularly “when it came to sweeping her up in his arms a la Kevin Costner and carrying her off into the Green Room.”

Travis should’ve run to Taylor after the Argentina Eras concert

As for the element of Swift and Kelce’s kiss that James would’ve preferred to have been different, she pointed to the build-up. She argued Kelce should’ve run to Swift, not the other way around.

“Instead of being surrounded by friends, family, and entourage to usher her offstage like the A-list star she is, Taylor skipped off solo.” She “ran towards [sic] Kelce like a love-struck teenager, throwing herself at him with her arms wrapped around her neck.”

“It surely should have been him running to her as she came off stage,” James told Express. “She deserves the homage to her status and talent.” Plus, Swift’s “been paying him status compliments by attending his games dressed in the kit while cheering and yelling in total support.”

As for the Super Bowl champion’s demeanor, Kelce, 34, “stood with his arms hanging down at his sides. But he did respond to her embrace by putting his arms around her waist and then rocking her from side to side as they kissed.”

Despite that, “he should have picked her up in his arms for the full, rom-com happy ending,” James said. The reason, she explained, is “because this gesture did make her look like the fan of him when it should have been him dashing to her as the fan of her.”

Taylor threw down the ‘romantic gauntlet’ kissing Travis in Argentina

“There seemed to be no doubt that this was Taylor’s open declaration of love for Kelce,” James said of their kiss in Argentina. She even described it as a potential “romantic gauntlet” being “thrown down” by Swift.

“Up until this kiss, it was just some hand-holding in public that would suggest they were on their first few dates,” she explained.

Whereas now, the “Lavender Haze” singer seems to have “emphatically ‘announced’ her feelings to her fans and the world,” with Kelce being “love-bombed” by not only Swift, but her father, and Swifties alike.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.