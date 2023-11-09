As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get more serious, they are taking every opportunity to spend time together.

Travis Kelce’s playful hint during a podcast episode with his brother has fans buzzing about a possible trip south. With an NFL bye week coinciding with Taylor Swift’s concert dates in Argentina, the stars seem to be aligning for a special reunion.

Rumors of romance are swirling as his latest moves suggest the NFL star is preparing to support Swift on her international tour. Here are all the signs that the Kansas City Chiefs star is headed to South America.

Travis Kelce drops a major hint about his upcoming travel plans

In a recent chat on their podcast New Heights, Travis and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce, shared a light-hearted moment.

While discussing their plans for the upcoming break, Travis hinted at escaping to a sunnier place, joking about his lack of tan.

“I might just say [expletive] it and go somewhere nice. My skin’s getting real pale, so I might go somewhere south … closer to the equator,” Travis teased.

The conversation took a playful turn when Jason prodded, inquiring if “south of the equator” was on the cards. The banter reached a peak when Travis chuckled, leaving listeners guessing.

The buzz is about Swift’s upcoming performances in Argentina, which is, indeed, south of the equator. The timing couldn’t be more spot-on as the Chiefs enter a bye week in their 10th NFL season week.

Coincidence? Maybe not. Rumor mills are spinning with the possibility of Travis jetting off to cheer on Swift. Fans are abuzz, speculating that Travis might just show up in Buenos Aires to catch Swift’s act.

Kansas City Chiefs star is taking his romance with Taylor Swift to the next level

Over recent months, Travis and Swift have taken their relationship from a casual maybe to a definite item.

The pop icon has become a familiar face at Chiefs games, cheering on Travis without missing a beat, regardless of the NFL’s own stumbles. It seems like it’s Travis’s turn to play the supportive role now, as he’s gearing up to be there for Swift’s upcoming global tour.

According to Entertainment Tonight, an insider revealed that the couple is pretty invested in each other, soaking up the moments they share while also eyeing a future together.

“Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future,” the insider dished.

The source added that they are both driven professionals and that ambition is something that brings them closer.

Always in the spotlight, the couple is committed to cheering for each other’s successes as they navigate their busy lives.

Travis Kelce isn’t afraid of the public eye when it comes to his romance with Taylor Swift

Taylor and Travis’ relationship is clearly heating up. Sources close to the couple reveal that their connection is deepening.

“It’s quickly turning more serious. They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values,” an insider stated, per People.

Although Swift usually keeps her romantic life tightly under wraps, she has been much more open with Travis.

The duo recently had a cozy dinner at Piropos, an Argentine steakhouse in Missouri. The outing followed a game where Swift supported Travis as his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, took on the Los Angeles Chargers.

The pair hasn’t shied away from being seen together, making several appearances in New York City. This includes three times in one weekend last month.

Travis shared his excitement about their time together, which included a lively stint on Saturday Night Live, on his podcast with his brother Jason.

He reminisced about the thrill of being part of the show’s season premiere and expressed gratitude towards the show’s producer, Lorne Michaels, for the warm welcome.