“WAG” is an acronym for wives and girlfriends of sportsmen and women. But it’s also a term that one NFL player’s bride does not like at all. In fact, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, thinks being called a WAG is “terrible.”

Here’s what Kylie said about that when she was a guest on her husband and brother-in-law Travis Kelce‘s podcast.

CONGRATULATIONS! 2018 is full of victories for @Eagles Center Jason Kelce. He and his fiance Kylie got married in Philly this past weekend. The beautiful wedding was made complete with their very special flower girl, their 120-pound Irish Wolfhound, Winnie.



The pair first connected on the dating app Tinder. In 2015, Jason and then-Kylie McDevitt made their Instagram debut as a couple.

Jason recently spoke on his podcast about their first date and admitted: “Got a little too inebriated. But I was sober enough to know it was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen in my life. It was love at first sight … I didn’t [believe in it] until I met [Kylie] and it was like fireworks exploded at the door the moment she walked into Buffalo Billiards.”

In the Kelce Prime Video, Kylie discussed her feelings about the early days of dating a professional football player saying: “The last thing I wanted to be like, ‘I think I’m falling in love with this guy’ and then having him be like, ‘Oh, I got like, six other girls waiting,’ which is like the stereotype of a football player. Now that we’ve been together as long as we have, it’s entertaining that there was any hesitation at all, just knowing him the way he is. Our dynamic made it so it was not that I was in a relationship with a professional athlete; it was very much that I was in a relationship with Jason, whose profession is football.”

In 2018, the couple tied the knot and one year later welcomed their first daughter, Wyatt Elizabeth. In 2021, Jason and Kylie’s second daughter, Elliotte Ray, arrived followed by their daughter, Bennet, in 2023.

Kylie reveals why she doesn’t like the term WAG

In September, Kylie was a guest on Jason and Travis’ podcast and talked about being an NFL spouse. But when the word WAG came up, she made it clear that she wasn’t a fan telling the brothers: “Don’t say that. That’s terrible.”

Travis then asked his sister-in-law about the other Eagles player’s wives and what they’re like to which she answered: “The community of women in Philadelphia, I feel like we’ve gotten lucky over the years. We just consistently had a group of women that sort of understand the expectation of Philadelphia as a whole. Not many people have come in trying to stir the pot or act like a diva.”

She added: “There’s women associated with the Philadelphia Eagles who have impressive resumes … and are really really cool in their own right and just because they’re married to an NFL player I think they probably don’t get as much hype as they deserve. There’s a lot of women associated with the team that are badass on their own … I’m grateful that they’re here and have set the vibe to be a good one.”

As for why she doesn’t like the term “WAG,” Kylie explained: “I think for the most part there’s a stereotype of WAGS that I would not fall under … and that they’re with their significant others for reasons other than that they truly love them. Honestly, that’s the part that deeply bothers me.”

During a separate interview with Today, Kylie touched on the subject of how some ladies who are with athletes enjoy a certain lifestyle, but that’s not her.

“I think there is a population of women who are married to, dating, engaged to individuals who play in the NFL or other professional sports that really, like, enjoy indulging in the finer things in life and that’s not necessarily how I was raised or what I enjoy,” Kylie revealed. “So I think that staying authentic to that [is important].”