Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, appeared to be in 'total acceptance' of Taylor Swift after the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 28, 2024, a body language expert says.

As the Kansas City Chiefs clinched a spot in the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift earned a place in the Kelce family. No, she and Travis Kelce aren’t headed down the aisle. Rather, the “Lavender Haze” singer appears to have reached a level of “total acceptance” with the Kelces. According to a body language expert, Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, gave off a “small body language clue” about Taylor’s “integration” into the family after KC’s victory.

Donna Kelce appeared to accept not being the ‘most important woman in her son’s life’ as Travis, Taylor embraced

Swift and Kelce celebrated winning the AFC championship game and a spot in the Super Bowl on Jan. 28, 2024. After the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens, Swift headed to the field to congratulate her boyfriend.

Swift and Kelce, both 34, were spotted kissing and hugging. According to body language expert Judi James, it was Kelce’s mother, Donna, who had a particularly telling demeanor on the field.

“There is one small body language clue about Taylor’s integration into Kelce’s family here, too,” James told Mirror. “When she walks up to congratulate her man as the main focus of his attention, Kelce’s mother seems to be smiling happily as she watches.”

This, the expert said, suggested “total acceptance as she is edged out of her role as the most important woman in her son’s life.”

Travis and Taylor’s ‘unique hug’ after AFC championship win pointed to ‘authentic love’

James continued, analyzing Kelce and Swift’s embrace on the field. The expert noted how, unlike with family, the tight end rocked from side to side as he hugged Swift. “Similar to the rocking hug they performed at the side of the stage after her concert.”

“It’s a hug that registers both affection and celebration,” James said. “It showed as a unique hug that defined their romance though as, when Kelce went to hug his dad and other family members, he did a static hug.”

The “Anti-Hero” singer “cutely” hid the kiss she and Kelce shared, which, to James, gave off “shy, love-struck teenager” vibes.

She also noted the importance of “shyness,” calling it “an integral symptom of authentic love.” Additionally, Kelce appeared to “keep contact with Taylor” as crowds flooded the field. He put his arm “around her as he goes to perform celebratory hugs with other friends and family.”

Travis Kelce’s mom previously described watching Chiefs games with Swift as ‘OK’

Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Back when the Swift-Kelce romance first started to heat up publicly, Kelce’s mom opened up about cheering her youngest son on in the stands alongside the Grammy winner.

During an October 2023 Today interview, Donna discussed her son’s relationship with Swift. However, she didn’t gush about the pair.

When asked what it was like watching some of her son’s football games with Swift, Kelce’s mom remarked, “It was OK.”

In December 2023, when The Wall Street Journal profiled Kelce, the outlet wrote Donna didn’t like how her comments were perceived. They noted the 71-year-old “still berates herself for how she handled” the question about Swift.

After a phone call from her son and “assurance” she “did a super job” on Today, Kelce’s mom got more candid, telling WSJ: “He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time. God bless him, he shot for the stars!”

Next up, be prepared to see Swift cheer on Kelce and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.