Find out what the net worth is of pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL superstar Travis Kelce, who have sparked dating rumors.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock recently, you heard about the romance rumors involving NFL tight end Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift. The football player’s brother, Jason Kelce, actually sent those rumors into overdrive recently when he said he believes the reports that they’re dating are 100% true.

The Kansas City Chiefs star later addressed the rumors himself on The Pat McAfee Show saying: “It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually got. Right now, it’s like an old game in school called telephone, where everybody’s just whispering in each other’s ear, just hearing some random stuff … no one actually knows what’s going on. Especially when you’ve got Jason Kelce on live television telling people just both sides. He doesn’t know … Please, everybody, stop asking my brother about my love life.”

Travis then admitted that he left the ball in Swift’s court by inviting her to come see him play at Arrowhead Stadium. And in Week 3 she did. We’ll just have to wait and see if the “Anti-hero” singer ends up writing a song about their romance. But for now, fans have some other questions about these two and one is: Who has a higher net worth?

Travis Kelce’s net worth

Travis Kelce runs with the ball for a touchdown during a game against the Los Angeles Rams | Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Travis was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. After inking a four-year deal for just over $3 million, he signed a five-year $46 million extension in 2016. Since then, he’s won two Super Bowls and is considered one of the best tight ends to ever play the game.

But he hasn’t just made money from his play on the field. The athlete has had endorsement deals with several companies as well like McDonald’s, Papa John’s, Nike, Dick’s Sporting Goods, L’Homme de Maison, LG, Tide, and Helzberg Diamonds.

He’s also done a number of TV appearances over the years from his reality show Catching Kelce to hosting Saturday Night Live. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Travis has an estimated net worth of $30 million.

Taylor Swift’s net worth

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of The Eras Tour | John Medina/Getty Images

While Kelce’s net worth is nothing to sneeze at, he’s not worth nearly as much as the “Shake it Off” artist.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Swift is worth a whopping $600 million. However, that amount continues to grow with the success of The Eras Tour. Therefore, other publications such as Forbes, have put her net worth at more than $700 million.

In addition to her hugely successful music career and helping negotiate a deal with Spotify for artists to receive a bigger share of their profits, Swift also had some pretty lucrative endorsement deals. She’s partnered with several top brands including Capital One, Diet Coke, AT&T, Apple, and CoverGirl. And the star has an impressive real-estate portfolio with properties in New York City and Tennessee worth upwards of $80 million.