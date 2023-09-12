Find out a few things you probably didn't know about New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his girlfriend Mallory Edens.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made headlines over the years for more than just his play on the field. The NFL signal caller had high-profile relationships with actor Olivia Munn, retired NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, The Divergent series star Shailene Woodley, and a medicine woman named Blu of Earth.

These days Rodgers is reportedly dating model Mallory Edens. The two have been trying to keep their relationship under wraps for months while fans are eager to learn as much as they can about them. Here’s what we know about the pair including who has the higher net worth.

Aaron Rodgers and rumored girlfriend Mallory Edens watching a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 02, 2022 | Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

How long Rodgers and Mallory have been together

Rodgers and Mallory were first linked in late 2022. The quarterback celebrated his 39th birthday by taking in a Milwaukee Bucks game on Dec. 2 and sat courtside next to her.

When romance rumors began to swirl not everyone was convinced they were an item. That’s because Rodgers has a minority stake in the team and Mallory’s father, Wes Edens, is one of the Bucks’ primary owners. But within weeks TMZ confirmed that the two were in fact dating with a source at the time revealing “It’s nothing serious … it’s casual. He’s not looking to rush into anything.”

Fast forward several months and they both posted about attending Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour at MetLife Stadium. Eagled-eyed fans compared their Instagram Stories and concluded that they were taken from the same spot at the concert. Then in late August, Mallory was spotted supporting her beau from the stands during the Jets final preseason game.

Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens look on during Milwaukee Bucks Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Rodgers’ net worth

Because Mallory is an heiress several fans have questions about what her net worth is compared to Rodgers’.

In 2018, when he was still the signal caller for the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers signed a four-year contract extension. Per CNBC, that deal was worth more than $130 million with $100 million guaranteed. That same year, he purchased his minority ownership stake in the Bucks. The athlete has had a few lucrative endorsement deals over the years as well with companies like State Farm, Adidas, and Pizza Hut. In January 2021, he was named Zenith watches brand ambassador.

In April 2023, Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets and restructured a three-year deal for $112.5 million which will pay him $1.8 million in salary plus a $35 million bonus in 2023 and a $3.1 million salary with a $35 million bonus in 2024. As Celebrity Net Worth notes, the NFL star currently has a net worth of about $200 million.

Mallory’s net worth

Aaron Rodgers and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens at the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals | onathan Daniel/Getty Images

Rodgers’ girlfriend is a graduate of Princeton University. She’s done modeling and signed with a number of agencies in the past including Ford Models, Women Management, and One Management. She’s also an activist and uses her platform to spread awareness about issues and topics that are close to her heart.

According to The Sun, Mallory’s net worth is between $1 million and $5 million much less than Rodgers’. However, her father is a billionaire businessman who in addition to co-owning the Bucks, co-owns the Premier League soccer club Aston Villa as well. And his net worth that Mallory and her sister, Madison Edens, stand to inherit one day is $3.6 billion.