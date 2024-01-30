Travis Kelce's dad, Ed Kelce, is admitting that he didn't recognize his son's famous girlfriend when she showed up at the NFL player's house.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift delighted plenty of fans when they were seen hugging and kissing after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game to earn a spot in Super Bowl LVIII.

Swift came down from her suite and walked onto the field to greet Travis for the first time this season alongside the NFL star’s father Ed Kelce. A few days prior, Ed spoke about how everyone recognizes him now since his son is dating the famous singer but revealed that he didn’t recognize Swift the first time he met her.

Here’s more on that and what a body language expert picked up on about Swift’s relationship with her beau’s dad now.

Travis’ father reveals that he didn’t know Swift’s name when they first met

Travis Kelce’s father, Ed, on the field with his son and Taylor Swift after the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Two days before the Championship game, Ed was a guest on Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland and was asked how “crazy” his life has gotten since Travis started dating the biggest pop star in the world.

“I don’t know if it’s crazy … Yes, he’s dating Taylor. Yeah, there’s eyes on you every place you go,” Ed said, adding: “It’s funny because last year, Donna [Travis’ mother] and I — were shown on TV screens, and we had some articles that were done. So, our [names were] out there. We were so popular the commissioner offered to let us sit in the box for the Super Bowl.”

“More people recognize us since he started dating Taylor, though,” Ed admitted. “I’ll be [in] the grocery store, somebody will smile and say, ‘Hey!’ Come over and say [hi], and I have no idea who they are. That has certainly picked up and become more frequent by a long shot than before the Taylor days.”

Travis’ dad also talked about Swift’s “huge empire” and not knowing who she was the first time he saw her at his son’s house.

Taylor Swift is seen on the field talking to Travis Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, after Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game | Rob Carr/Getty Images

Ed told the radio hosts: “I don’t know that Taylor is out there trying to make money, trying to build this huge empire. I think she’s out there following her passion, doing what she knows and what she enjoys, and people are just throwing money at her, you know what I mean.

“When Travis has a lot of friends coming into town to the game, everyone meets at his house, although he’s not there … Taylor walks in with a security guy, and I look at her, and I say [to my girlfriend] Maureen, ‘Oh my God, I know this kid, but I don’t know what her name is.’ Jeez, you know, like a real idiot. And [my girlfriend] says, ‘You don’t know her? This is Taylor Swift, you idiot.'”

Expert breaks down what Swift’s body language around Ed says about their relationship

After seeing snaps of Ed and Swift on the field following the game, body language and behavioral expert Darren Stanton discussed their relationship.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo Stanton observed: “[Taylor] appears to have a good relationship with Travis’ father. From what I can see, she’s got a very good relationship with his father, which is not really consistent for somebody who’s doing this for PR.”

And for anyone who still has doubts about Swift and Travis’ relationship actually being the real deal, Stanton says you can tell it’s genuine because “from her body language, we’ve seen a lot of what is called ‘escalation’ through the way she’s kissing him and her hands on his cheeks … We all have layers of skin, like layers of an onion, and we only allow certain people into certain closeness of those layers.”

The expert continued: “For example, you may be uncomfortable with somebody at work hugging you. Whereas with your partner, child, or other family members, you’re quite happy for them to hug you. With Taylor, some of the shots, they’re very, very close together and in each other’s personal space. You just wouldn’t get that unless you had a very deep connection, a deep pull with somebody.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.