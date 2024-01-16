Ever wonder what Travis Kelce's teammates think about the media circus that's followed him since he started dating Taylor Swift? Here’s what a former NFL player has said about that.

The biggest story in the NFL this season didn’t have anything to do with what happened on the field. Instead, the headlines were dominated by Taylor Swift‘s appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games and her love story with tight end Travis Kelce.

The “Anti-Hero” artist began attending her beau’s games in September and TV cameras made sure to show her multiple times during each broadcast. While some football fans thought the coverage was too much, Swifties, who normally wouldn’t watch the game, tuned in to see every shot of the famous singer. And Kelce, who was already highly regarded by those who follow the sport as one of the best tight ends in the league, became known on the global stage.

So what do Kelce’s teammates think about the attention he’s been getting all year that overshadowed how the team has played at times? One of his former teammates, Jason Avant, is offering some insight into how the other players in the locker room may have reacted to the all media attention focused on Kelce and his relationship with the pop star.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet caught up with the former wide receiver to talk about that, get his Super Bowl predictions, and more.

Jason Avant looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos | Rob Leiter via Getty Images

How do you think Kelce’s teammates have responded to the attention he gets for dating Swift?

Avant spent several seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and had a stint with the Carolina Panthers before joining the Chiefs. Having been in a few different locker rooms, Avant gave his take on how the rest of the team likely responded to the constant attention on Kelce for the majority of the season.

Speaking on behalf of Action Network Avant opined: “I don’t think the players are ever bothered by the media attention. The players are used to it. There are so many cameras that are following the guys. I just don’t think that the NFL fan in general outside of the Chiefs locker room was ready for the storm of Taylor Swift.”

He then joked: “I don’t think the players mind it at all. It boosts the players and their game because now they’re thinking ‘Damn, I can go get somebody like Taylor Swift.’ That can instill a bunch of confidence in a lot of the guys.”

The retired receiver added that not only does the NFL “benefit” from having Swift attend games. He believes the songbird has benefited as well because some football fans may not have paid much attention to or listened to her music before this season and now they do.

Jason Avant celebrates as he runs off the field following a win against the Denver Broncos | Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

What have you been up to post-retirement?

Avant retired from the NFL following the 2015 season and has kept busy since then.

“I run a business called Launch Trampoline Park in Deptford, New Jersey. It’s an amusement park for kids with rock climbing, laser tag, arcades, and trampolines,” he explained. “I’ve been doing this since I retired and it’s been very, very fun. I get a chance to communicate with young people a lot and also get to shape the workout habits of the next generation.”

In addition, Avant is a sideline report for his alma mater the University of Michigan as well as a liaison for the Philadelphia Eagles holding youth camps and other sponsored events.

Jason Avant attends the BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BET

What is your Super Bowl LVIII prediction?

While Kelce and Swift may have been the biggest NFL story of the year, the league’s biggest game will be played on Feb. 10, 2024. So which team does the former wideout predict will be going Super Bowl LVIll?

Avant likes the Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens, the Detroit Lions, and the San Francisco 49ers to win their playoff games. As for the team that will hoist the Lombardi Trophy in the end, Avant picked the Niners to win it all.

You can follow Jason Avant on X and Instagram at j_avant81.