What's in store for America's most famous couple in the new year? Here's what psychics are revealing about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship.

There’s really no debate when it comes to the most-talked-about couple of 2023. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce take that title hands down. But will there be as much chatter about the pop star and NFL tight end in 2024? Will they even stay together next year or will they go their separate ways?

Two celebrity astrologers have given their predictions about what going to happen with the pair and they are in total agreement about Swift and Kelce’s future.

Astrologers reveal if Kelce and Swift will make it through the next year

NFL player Travis Kelce and recording artist Taylor Swift hold hands as they arrive to an SNL Afterparty together in New York City | Gotham/GC Images

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity astrologer and psychic who has been reading Tarot since the mid-90s. She has given predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio to name a few.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Honigman said: “Sagittarius Taylor gets the XIV Art Tarot card, which is the Sagittarius card. This means that 2024 will be a year full of travel, colors, noise, fun, and adventure for the prolific performer. Her relationship will go from strength to strength. Libra Travis gets the II High Priestess card, which stands for spirituality and wisdom. His year promises to be peaceful and fulfilling. There are no major changes around his career, and he’ll do his best to support his famous girlfriend.”

Fellow celebrity astrologer and founder of the website Astrology Zone, Susan Miller, also spoke about the pair and she is in agreement with Honigman that the duo will continue going strong in 2024. However, she does see one “obstacle” for them moving forward.

Miller told the Daily Mail: “There’s one little obstacle. Sagittarius [Swift’s sign) is known to be the bachelor sign. It is the one sign that doesn’t like to commit too quickly, if at all. Travel is extremely important to Sagittarius … it’s like oxygen to them. So if Travis likes to travel, that’ll be perfect. Certainly, they’ll have the money.”

Could wedding bells be ringing soon?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leave restaurant after having dinner in New York City | Gotham/GC Images

So could the singer and athlete be thinking about settling down?

According to Honigman, “The idea of marriage will occur to Travis, but he’s more in love with the idea of marriage than Taylor is.”

Miller says it should noted that Jupiter, the planet of good fortune, will be in Swift’s house of marriage “for the first time in 12 years.”

“She’s going to have Gemini (associated with communication and intellect) there, too, the two signs are kind of sharing her house of marriage,” Miller explained. “Jupiter is only seven degrees [at this time]. It has not made it yet into her house of marriage and commitment. It will be there in the spring and all next year because when Jupiter moves into a Gemini, it’s going to stay there. This could be wonderful, what a beautiful bride she’d be.”