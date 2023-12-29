Travis Kelce isn't the only football player who had their eye on Taylor Swift. Another athlete once tried to "shoot their shot' with the pop star.

Any NFL fan who’s been following Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance this season may remember hearing the tight end explain how the whole thing started. During an episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs player revealed that he attended a Swift concert months earlier and tried to give her his number then.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets. I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” Travis said. He also shared that he told Swift since he saw her rock the stage, she should come to one of his games and see him play one day. She did of course and the rest is history. But before Travis, another football player invited Swift to see him play as well.

Taylor Swift in a suite during the Kansas City Chiefs game on Christmas Day | Kirby Lee/Getty Images

The other NFL player who admitted ‘I shot my shot’ with Swift

In addition to the Chiefs star, a few other players took in Swift’s Eras Tour over the spring and summer including New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The signal-caller appeared to be quite the fan as videos circulated of him singing and dancing the night away. Well, turns out he isn’t the only Swiftie in his family.

Aaron’s brother, Jordan Rodgers, is too. Aaron’s sibling, who also played in the NFL for a bit during stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Miami Dolphins, talked about “shooting his shot” with the singer while he was in college.

When Jordan was the quarterback at Vanderbilt University, he said he would leave the pop star tickets to the Commodores’ home games in Nashville.

“She lived two blocks away from the stadium,” Jordan told Us Weekly.

Aaron Rodgers’ brother, Jordan Rodgers, visits Extra filmed live at the Levi’s Store Times Square | Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

However, unlike with Kelce, Swift didn’t accept Jordan’s offer to go to any games.

“No, she never showed up,” he admitted. “So I shot my shot back in the day.”

Jordan also revealed that he was attending Swift shows long before she was selling out stadiums all over the world.

“I was going to her concerts when she was playing in front of 200 people in the middle of nowhere, Northern California when I was in high school,” he recalled. “I have the picture to prove it. I met her afterward — [she had her] crimped hair, first album. That’s me, I’m a Swiftie.”

The former quarterback has since found love thanks to reality TV

Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers pose for photo together while out in New York City | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Years after “shooting his shot” with Swift, Jordan took a chance at finding love on reality TV.

He was a contestant on Jojo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette and ended up winning her heart. They dated for several years and tied the knot on May 14, 2022.

It was also during that season that Jordan went public about his family’s feud with Aaron explaining that he and his parents are estranged from the NFL superstar.