As Taylor Swift's loyalty to the Kansas City Chiefs grows, her outfits have become more dedicated to her boyfriend Travis Kelce's employer.

As Taylor Swift‘s loyalty to the Kansas City Chiefs grows, her outfits have become more dedicated to her boyfriend’s employer. Swift and Travis Kelce began dating sometime after he attended her Eras Tour concert at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium. The couple hasn’t confirmed exactly when they began seeing each other, but Swifties suspect their love affair began in August or September.

On September 24, 2023, eagle-eyed NFL fans spotted Swift at the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears. Since then, Swifties and footballer fans alike have watched Taylor turn NFL stadiums into her own personal runway, Chiefs-style. Here is every outfit she’s worn since going public with her Kelce connection.

January 28, 2024

Taylor Swift before and after the AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Ravens | 1st photo: Kara Durrette/Getty Images; 2nd and 3rd photos: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Baltimore hosted Taylor Swift for the AFC Championship on January 28, 2024. Colder temperatures called for a black peacoat with gold buttons and a red cashmere Guest in Residence sweater. She wore patterned tights, a black pleated miniskirt, and a white beanie.

Swift showcased more dedication to her boyfriend than ever before with custom jewelry. She wore a gold necklace with an arrowhead and a No. 87 ring. The “End Game” singer let down her hair with loose, natural curls, sparkly pink nails, and black winged eyeliner.

January 13, 2024

Taylor Swift during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The jacket that went viral — Swift donned a custom puffer coat designed by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Kristin’s social media following has skyrocketed as Swift and other stars like Simone Biles have worn her custom NFL pieces, reports the New York Post.

Swift kept things neutral under the oversized jacket with a black top, black pants, and a white beanie.

December 31, 2023

Taylor Swift watches the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Swift’s first time wearing denim since October. The “Lover” singer wore straight-leg jeans, black boots, and a black belt underneath a gorgeous Jeff Hamilton letterman jacket customized with “Tay-Tay” on the pocket. Notably, Kelce wore a matching jacket (sans her nickname).

December 25, 2023

Taylor Swift in a suite before a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Swift spent Christmas Day cheering on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The “Christmas Tree Farm” singer wore a plaid skirt, black tights, and a red long sleeve, topped with a black and white coat. Swift stayed festive with Kelce’s No. 87 embroidered on her Santa hat.

December 17, 2023

Taylor Swift cheers after a Kansas City Chiefs touchdown against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium | Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Late December equals beanie season for many NFL markets. Swift battled low temps in Boston in a knit beanie from Kansas City maker Kut the Knit. An embroidered “87” accented the hat. The “Endgame” singer complemented the beanie with a gray Chiefs crewneck, plaid skirt, tights, and boots.

December 10, 2023

Taylor Swift during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

NFL fans love showing their longtime support with vintage team apparel. Taylor Swift joined the craze on December 10 with a vintage Chiefs sweatshirt from the ’90s. The 34-year-old continued her mini-skirt trend with a leather skirt and knee-high boots. Swift’s nails alternated with red and black polish to match her vintage top as she cheered for the Chiefs, who beat the Buffalo Bills.

December 3, 2023

Taylor Swift at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

December NFL games are not for the faint of heart, especially in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where temperatures often dip below freezing. On December 3, 2023, Swift braved the cold in a furry crimson coat, classic black turtleneck, and gold necklace. The Pennsylvania native wore a mini skirt, thigh-high boots, and tights. Her blonde hair was pulled back into a chic bun.

October 22, 2023

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs | David Eulitt/Getty Images

Things started getting more serious as Swifties realized the “Blank Space” singer was quite dedicated to Kelce’s football career. Swift appeared at Arrowhead Stadium with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Swift wore a classic red crewneck, matching red lipstick, and a black pleated skirt. Notably, she accessorized with a gold bracelet bearing Kelce’s jersey number, 87.

October 12, 2023

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce talk before the Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos | 1st and 3rd photos: David Eulitt/Getty Images; 2nd photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

At the Denver Broncos’ Empower Field at Mile High, Swift wore a gold Cuban curb-chain choker and gold hoops. The “Shake It Off” singer opted for a high ponytail, clean winged eyeliner, and her signature red lip.

Swift’s black tank top had a zipper detail. She wore a leather skirt and a retro zip-up Chiefs jacket designed by sports commentator Erin Andrews.

October 1, 2023

Taylor Swift watches the Chiefs game in East Rutherford, New Jersey | Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images; Elsa/Getty Images

On a blustery fall day in New Jersey, Swift enjoyed the Chiefs game against the New York Jets. She wore a black leather jacket, sweater, and jeans with a rhinestone zip fly. The red lip stayed on theme with Kansas City’s colors. Sitting with friends Blake Lively and Sophie Turner, she accessorized with a gold chain necklace, deep burgundy nail polish, and a smokey eye.

September 24, 2023

Taylor Swift cheers from a suite as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears | 1st photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images; 2nd photo: David Eulitt/Getty Images; 3rd photo: Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Swift thrilled fans when she appeared at her first Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears. Sitting with Kelce’s mom, Donna, she wore a white tank top, dark denim, and a red and white Chiefs jacket. She accessorized with her signature red lipstick, winged eyeliner, and red nail polish.