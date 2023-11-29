Travis Kelce recently revealed that someone in Taylor Swift’s inner circle played ‘Cupid’ for them.

Travis Kelce’s love story with Taylor Swift has a twist straight out of a fairy tale – it involves a mysterious cupid who orchestrated their meeting. Kelce recently opened up about this enigmatic figure, sparking curiosity and speculation among fans.

Without revealing the identity of this covert matchmaker, Kelce shared how someone within Swift’s inner circle played a pivotal role in bringing them together. This romantic reveal adds an intriguing layer to the couple’s already captivating narrative, leaving everyone wondering who this secret Cupid could be.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid,” Kelce stated.

Although the NFL star didn’t name this mysterious person, there’s a lot of speculation about who it could be. He did mention that folks in the singer’s circle were aware of his presence and nudged things along.

What’s interesting is that Swift is the one who told Kelce about the insider. In fact, she filled him in on how she was encouraged to make a move and reach out to him.

Kelce is keeping mum on further details for now, leaving fans to do some detective work. People are buzzing with guesses about who this “Cupid” might be, trying to solve the puzzle.

Luckily, we know of a few people who may have nudged Swift in Kelce’s direction.

These two may have linked the pop icon with the Kansas City Chiefs star

Since September, Chiefs coach Andy Reid has humorously claimed he’s the reason behind Swift and Kelce’s romance. Post a game in late September, where Swift was spotted, Reid quipped about playing matchmaker.

“I set them up,” Reid stated.

Reid’s link to Swift goes way back, thanks to his time with the Eagles, a team Swift’s dad is a big fan of. He met Swift when she was young, thanks to her dad’s NFL enthusiasm.

In October, Reid reminisced about knowing Swift from Philadelphia and joked again about his role in Kelce’s love life.

Meanwhile, actor Jason Sudeikis, a staunch Chiefs supporter, was also at Arrowhead Stadium for Swift’s summer show. He later shared with the Hollywood Reporter his gratitude to Swift for performing in Kansas City.

Sudeikis didn’t confess to being the matchmaker but definitely seemed happy about Swift and Kelce’s budding relationship.

These Hollywood stars may have played matchmaker for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Swift’s relationship with Kelce has been getting a lot of support from her famous friends.

Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, and Cara Delevingne are just a few cheering on this romance. They recently had a blast watching a Chiefs game at Swift’s place.

Swift also made a splash at a Kansas City Chiefs game, hanging out with her close pals Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman.

Other celebs like Delevingne, Taylor Lautner, and Reynolds have also supported the couple. Unfortunately, there’s no telling which one of these celebs may have hooked them up.

The only thing we can say for certain is that everyone is hoping that Kelce is the one for Swift, and it seems like they’re deeply in love.

Based on how open Kelce has been about the relationship, it’s only a matter of time before he reveals who played Cupid.