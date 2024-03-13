For anyone who's ever questioned If Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are really in love, a body language expert is breaking down the three signs that prove they definitely are.

Ever since it was confirmed that they were an item, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s relationship has been the biggest story in sports and entertainment.

During the NFL season, Swifties around the world learned about and cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end while boyfriends, husbands, fathers, and grandfathers everywhere impressed the women in their lives by belting out a line or two of a Swift tune.

But with so much attention on the couple, some questioned if the love story we were all witnessing in front of our eyes was for real or just a PR stunt. Well, now Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s body language expert, Darren Stanton, is revealing the three signs proving Kelce and Swift are in love.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift embrace and Taylor Swift embrace after the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.”

According to Stanton, one of the first tell-tale that a couple is in love is their eye contact.

He explained: “Normally, people look each other in the eye for three to five seconds before they need to look away or blink. What we notice with this couple, however, is that they have prolonged eye contact far beyond 10 to 12 seconds. That means they’ve got mutual trust, deep rapport, and they’ve got something called ‘intense reciprocal liking.'”

2. Swift and Kelce engage in PDA no matter who’s around

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift embrace and kiss after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Stanton’s second sign to tell if two people are truly in love is PDA.

The expert said: “What we see with this pair is as well the fact that they’re not averse to kissing, holding hands, hugging. And even though the press are there, the people [who] love them are there, and even the haters are there. They just don’t care. They’re very much in their own bubble, not listening or taking notice of everyone else around them.”

3. They are comfortable in each other’s space

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after a victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Stanton revealed that the third way to tell is how comfortable they are in each other’s space.

The body language guru said: “If we don’t like someone, we don’t like people sitting too close to us. Maybe you’ve been in an elevator or maybe a cab or some other situation where you have to sort of stand very close to somebody you don’t know. It’s very uncomfortable. So what we notice is that [Taylor and Travis], because they are very much in love, they’re very adept and comfortable in each other’s personal space.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.