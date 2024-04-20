Taylor Swift has a song on her new album, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' that seems to reference Travis Kelce's viral interview clip.

Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, includes numerous Easter eggs pointing to her relationships of the past and present. Many fans of Swift’s work believe she mentions Travis Kelce more than once. And they even suspect she references a viral video in which Kelce states he wanted to “kiss” Swift and “marry” Katy Perry.

Taylor Swift’s lyrics from ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ point to a Travis Kelce viral moment

Taylor Swift loves to weave stories with her lyrics, and fans are dissecting her newest work in The Tortured Poets Department. Several songs in the album point to her past relationships with actor Joe Alwyn, fellow musician Matty Healy, and her collaborator Jack Antonoff. Of course, Swift also appears to mention her current boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Swift’s song “The Alchemy” appears to reference Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. “So when I touchdown, call the amateurs and cut them from the team / Ditch the clowns, get the crown / Baby I’m the one to beat,” she sings, referring to football.

Another song by Swift, “So High School,” appears to reference a viral moment for Kelce. Kelce played a game called “Kiss, Marry, Kill” while being interviewed by AfterBuzz TV in 2016. He had to choose who to kiss, marry, and kill between Swift, Ariana Grande, and Katy Perry.

“Damn, that’s messed up. I don’t want to kill any of them,” Kelce said of the question. “Ariana, you’re kill, unfortunately. Love you, but you’re gone. And then Taylor Swift would be the kiss. And then what’s the last one? Katy Perry? Yeah, Katy Perry would be the marry.”

Swift’s lyrics reference the game. “Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me (Kill me) / It’s just a game, but really (Really) / I’m bettin’ on all three for us two (All three),” she sings.

Travis Kelce ‘loves everything’ about the new album, a source said

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Travis Kelce reportedly isn’t offended by Taylor Swift singing about him or any of her exes in The Tortured Poets Department. A source told DailyMail.com that he “loves everything” she wrote for the album.

“After Travis himself admitted to hearing some of Taylor’s new album during the Super Bowl, he has since been able to hear the entire album on multiple occasions, and they have talked about the album and what the songs are all about,” the insider shared.

The source added that Kelce had a few early favorites from the record. “He has a few favorites — “Down Bad” and “loml” – but he also loves everything he has heard. Why wouldn’t he?” they continued.

Kelce reportedly doesn’t mind when Swift sings about Joe Alwyn or other men. “He understands this is a major part of what makes her the person and artist she is, and he is no way looking to thwart the direction she takes,” the source added. “He supports her 100% and loves everything she is doing. Joe or any of her exes is not of concern to him whatsoever.”

Taylor Swift says crafting lyrics is ‘possibly’ her ‘favorite part of songwriting’

Taylor Swift discussed her love of songwriting while accepting the award for songwriter-artist of the decade at the annual Nashville Songwriter Awards. She explained that creating lyrics is “possibly my favorite part of songwriting,” adding that she “established genre categories for lyrics.”

“Three of them, to be exact,” she said, according to People. “They are affectionately titled Quill Lyrics, Fountain Pen Lyrics, and Glitter Gel Pen Lyrics.”

Swift created the categories according to the “writing tool I imagine having in my hand,” she said. Most of her lyrics fall under the “Fountain Pen” category. “Fountain-pen style means a modern storyline or references, with a poetic twist,” she added.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, follow Showbiz Cheat Sheet's Instagram.