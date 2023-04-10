Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Breakup Explained: ‘His Main Goal Is Privacy,’ Says Celebrity Psychic

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split after six years of dating, and a celebrity psychic thinks she knows what caused the breakup. Here’s what she says happened in the singer and the actor’s relationship and what ultimately tore them apart.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up after 6 years together

On April 10, People reported that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn ended their relationship after six years of dating. They were first publicly linked in May 2017, when it was revealed that the singer and their actor had been privately dating for months.

A source close to the former couple told the publication that the breakup was largely due to “differences in their personalities.” “They’ve had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together,” the source shared. But ultimately, Swift and Alwyn found that they weren’t “the right fit” for each other.

A celebrity psychic explained Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s breakup

Mystic Michaela is an aura reader and psychic medium who has appeared on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County. She has over 73,000 Instagram followers and uses her podcast, Know Your Aura with Mystic Michaela, to explain how understanding aura colors can lead to a more fulfilling and authentic life. Her show has featured several celebrity guests, including Meghan King Edmonds, Hannah Berner, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and more.

According to the celebrity psychic, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s aura colors explain their breakup. The “All Too Well” singer has a purple and yellow aura, while Alwyn’s aura is green, yellow, and blue.

In an Instagram post, Mystic Michaela explained that Swift can “compartmentalize” while Alwyn builds “glass walls around the different parts of his life.” This worked at the beginning of their relationship, when they created a “magical space” and “private place” for their romance to blossom.

“But Joe has a blue aura too, his main goal is privacy. To keep what’s real and keep it between the ones he chooses,” the psychic wrote. “… I feel like Joe and Taylor simply came to an impasse. The world they built together couldn’t hold when the glass shattered, when Taylor’s purple led her away from their private world. And leaving this haze, the one they existed in for such a long while, I feel that it was more Taylor’s need but not necessarily her choice.”

Mystic Michaela described the breakup as “amicable” and “sad.” “Sad because she couldn’t have both…. Because to love someone who is purple means you have to share them… loving someone who is purple means you have to let them leave the lavender haze.”

The celebrity psychic hinted at a reconciliation between the pop star and her ex-boyfriend, Harry Styles, after her breakup

Following Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s breakup, the celebrity psychic suggested there is a chance the pop star could reconcile with her famous ex-boyfriend, Harry Styles.

The two singers started dating in late 2012 and broke up in early 2013. They were recently spotted chatting at the 2023 Grammy Awards, and Swift danced along to Styles’ performance of his hit song “As It Was.”

A fan commented on Mystic Michaela’s Instagram post about Swift’s breakup with Alwyn. “Are she and Harry styles twin flames?” the fan wrote. “Bc they are both single now!”

The psychic responded with a series of hands-up emojis, possibly signaling that she sees potential for Swift and Styles to get back together.