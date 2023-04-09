‘American Idol’ 2023 Spoilers: Every Contestant in the Showstoppers

ABC’s American Idol Season 21 is well underway, and Hollywood Week is already over. After two nights that ended with Hollywood duets, it’s time for the Showstopper rounds to begin. So, who made it through Hollywood Week? American Idol 2023 spoilers are ahead regarding which singers impressed the judges enough to move forward.

[Spoiler alert: American Idol 2023 spoilers ahead regarding Hollywood Week results.]

‘American Idol’ 2023 | ABC/Eric McCandless

The Platinum Ticket holders got to pick their duet partners in Hollywood Week Part 2

Tyson Venegas, Kaylin Hedges, Cam Amen, and Elijah McCormick all received Platinum Tickets thanks to their stellar auditions in American Idol 2023. And their Platinum Ticket status meant they could skip the first round of Hollywood Week and gain an advantage in the second round. The advantage allowed them to pick their duet partner.

Elijah McCormick chose to have a duet with Lucy Love. Thankfully, the judges adored the performance. Both Elijah and Lucy moved forward to compete in the American Idol Season 21 Showstopper round.

Tyson Venegas went on a limb and picked fellow Platinum Ticket holder Kaylin Hedges. They also had a wonderful performance and both moved on.

As for Cam Amen, he didn’t do his best. He performed alongside J. Valerione, who initially left him high and dry. Ultimately, J. returned and performed with Cam, but the performance was rocky. Both J. and Cam moved forward even though Cam’s vocals struggled.

‘American Idol’ 2023 spoilers: Every contestant who made it to the Showstoppers

The Showstopper round comes directly after Hollywood Week. While some singers were featured in both episodes of Hollywood Week, many were not. With this in mind, it can be tough for fans to know who made it through and who didn’t. According to Mjsbigblog, Here are the American Idol 2023 spoilers regarding who makes it to the Showstoppers.

The list includes Adin Boyer, Alexis “Lexi” Stephens, Austin Markham, Beckett Rex, Brayden King, Caden Glover, Caroline Kole, Colin Stough, Dawson Wayne, Destiny Reeves, Elise Kristine, Emma Busse, Fire Willmore, Hannah Nicolaisen, Haven Madison, Isaac Brown, J. Valerione, Jayna Brown, Joseph Lee White Jr., Kayleigh Clark, Kenley Brown, Kya Monee, Kaeyra, Lucy Love, Malik Heard, Mariah Faith, Marybeth Byrd, Matt Wilson, Megan Danielle, Michael Williams, Mikenley Brown, Nailyah Serenity, Nutsa Buzaladze, Oliver Steele, Olivia Soli, Paige Anne, Phil Kane, Pjae, Preston Duffee, Rebecca Brunner, Samuel Harness, Sarah Mac, Sarah Snyder, Stefan Benz, Summer Joy, Trey Louis, Tripp Taylor, Tyson Venegas, Warren Peay, Wé McDonald, William Guy Tongi, and Zachariah Smith.

All four Platinum Ticket holders made it — Elijah McCormick, Cam Amen, Kaylin Hedges, and Tyson Venegas.

The Showstoppers begin on Sunday, April 9, 2023

American Idol 2023 spoilers note the top 24 singers will be chosen soon — and fans can’t wait to see what happens during the Showstopper round. The Showstoppers begin on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. They continue on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

By episode 11, which airs on Sunday, April 16, 2023, fans will know who the top 24 competitors are. They will continue to compete at Disney’s Aulani Resort.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

