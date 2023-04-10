‘American Idol’ 2023 Spoilers: Twist Sends 2 Additional Contestants to Hawaii

American Idol Season 21 is in full swing, and fans are already picking their favorites in the group. The Showstoppers began on Sunday, April 9, and viewers some a few shocking exits and surprises. Now, get ready for another twist that turns the top 24 contestants into the top 26. Here’s what’s going on, according to American Idol 2023 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: American Idol 2023 spoilers ahead regarding the top 26 contestants.]

Haven Madison from ‘American Idol’ 2023 | ABC/Eric McCandless

‘American Idol’ Season 21 Showstoppers continue on April 10, 2023

The Showstoppers on American Idol 2023 began on April 9, 2023. Prior to the Showstoppers, the contestants had to compete solo and in duets during Hollywood Week. And the Platinum Ticket holders got their own advantage, as they got to skip the solos and head straight to duets. During duets, they had the opportunity to pick who they sang with. Hollywood Week saw plenty of drama and tears, as two singers dropped from the competition. But over 50 contestants moved forward into Showstoppers.

The first round of Showstoppers featured Adin Boyer, Kaylin Hedges, Michael Williams, Fire Willmore, Haven Madison, Lucy Love, Warren Peay, Tyson Venegas, Zachariah Smith, Nutsa Buzaladze, Wé McDonald, and Kaeyra. The judges then had PJAE and Malik Heard sing against each other, and the episode ended with Paige Anne and Megan Danielle also singing against each other.

‘American Idol’ 2023 spoilers: A twist sends 2 additional contestants forward after Showstoppers

The biggest twist slash shock slash OMG of the season happens TONIGHT on #IDOL! Y'all ready? pic.twitter.com/FuseULlPuI — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 10, 2023

The first round of Showstoppers already made history with PJAE and Malik Heard. The judges asked them to compete against each other. They had a sing-off to “Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish. They both moved forward into the top 24 — but that’s not the biggest twist of the week. According to American Idol 2023 spoilers from Mjsbigblog, the top 24 is actually a top 26.

It’s unclear why production decided to change the number of contestants moving forward to Hawaii, but it’s likely because the judges were faced with too many fantastic performances to choose from. Additional American Idol spoilers from Mjsbigblog note many of the contestants during Showstoppers round two are put into pairs. And another photo shows three singers taking the stage together to seemingly perform in a trio.

The photos from the second night of Showstoppers show Trey Louis, Preston Duffee, Olivia Soli, Oliver Steele, Nailyah Serenity, Mikenley Brown, Matt Wilson, Marybeth Byrd, Mariah Faith, Kya Monee, Iam Tongi, Hannah Nicolaisen, Emma Busse, Elise Kristine, Elijah McCormick, Dawson Wayne, Colin Stough, Caroline Kole, and Cam Amen perform.

The top 20 contestants will be revealed following the top 26

According to additional American Idol 2023 spoilers, viewers will see the judges choose the top 20 following the top 26. After Showstoppers Week concludes on April 10, 2023, fans will know the top 26. The top 26 contestants then head to Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii where they will sing on the beach. Six contestants will get eliminated, and viewers will see the top 20 by the end of the episode airing on April 17, 2023.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

