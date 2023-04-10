‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 9 Recap: Judges Make Shocking Cuts for Top 24

American Idol Season 21 Episode 9 featured part one of the Showstoppers round, where contestants put their all into their final performances in Hollywood Week. Then, it was time for the Final Judgement, where judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan determined whose journey would end and who was headed to Hawaii as part of the Top 24. Here’s what you missed on the Easter Sunday episode.

We Ani performs on ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 9. | Eric McCandless/ABC

‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 9 had shocking eliminations

Adin Boyer showed off his perfect pitch and piano skills on Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida.” The audience roared for him after the performance, and Luke complimented his songwriting potential. In his final judgment, Lionel said Adin has the stage presence to make it in this competition, but his vocal talent wasn’t quite there. It was the end of the line for Adin.

Platinum ticket winner Kaylin Hedges performed “Song from a Rose” during the Showstoppers. She told the judges she felt more confident after experiencing Hollywood Week. The judges pointed out that she was the youngest contestant this season at 15 years old. With that said, they loved her voice, but she needed more time to work on her voice. She went home, leaving three platinum ticket winners in the competition.

Fire Wilmore has had a rough time in the competition so far, from barely making it through auditions to almost going solo in the duets challenge. She finally had her uninterrupted moment with “Mercy” in the Showstoppers. Fire sounded better than ever. Katy reminded Fire how proud the judges were of her, but her Idol journey had to end there.

Nutsa apologized to the judges in ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 9

Nutsa just barely made it through the duets after disagreements with her partner, so she knew she had a lot to prove in Showstoppers. In her final judgment, she immediately apologized to the judges for not speaking up after her duet when Katy told her to have more grace in the future. Katy reminded her that it was OK to be determined, but she needed to be determined with grace.

Nutsa’s Showstoppers song was “Proud Mary.” She brought the energy and engaged with the audience, but still made sure to keep the focus on her voice. Katy said it was “wild, fun, and entertaining.” However, she reminded Nutsa that she had a lot to learn, and she can do that in the Top 24.

PJAE and Malik Heard went head-to-head

PJAE and Malik Heard entered their final judgment together, which meant there would be an impromptu sing-off. In the Showstoppers, PJAE and Malik showed off their falsetto vocals and maintained their stage presence, making it hard for the judges to pick between the singers. They gave PJAE and Malik two song options, and the singers had one hour to put a sing-off together.

PJAE and Malik chose “Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish. Malik sang first, giving the song his R&B flair as he brought out his falsetto again. Then, PJAE slowed the song down even more, dragging out most of the notes to showcase his buttery tone. The judges deliberated one last time, saying it was the best singing PJAE had ever done. However, he didn’t have as much control as Malik.

The judges decided to send both PJAE and Malik, booting someone else from the competition…but who? We may never know.

Zachariah Smith put on a show in ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 9

Former fry cook Zachariah Smith showed off his rock side with “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen. His energy had everyone on their feet, including the judges. Luke said Zachariah “might’ve won the damn thing.” During the final judgment, Katy told Zachariah they were proud of him and that he had “one of the most interesting voices” this season. He’s going home … to pack his bags and come back for the Top 24.

Tyson Venegas fumbled lyrics during Showstoppers

Platinum ticket winner Tyson Venegas had a bit of trouble in his Showstoppers performance. He sang “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo, but the pressure caused him to forget the words to the intro. Thankfully, he got himself back on track and finished the tune strongly.

Katy told Tyson he didn’t do great in the Showstoppers, but Tyson promised he could do better and had “more surprises” in him. The judges encouraged him to let go of the pressure. They told him he was destined to reach the Top 10, so they sent him to the Top 24.

Lucy Love showed off her ‘gift’ in the Showstoppers

Lucy Love knew she couldn’t go home because she had to “leave a legacy” for her kids. She sang Ruben Studdard’s “Flying Without Wings” in the Showstoppers, bringing passion and power to every note. However, she forgot the first lyric, and she was disappointed in herself. The judges weren’t, though, as Katy said they believed in her. Katy whipped off her gloves as she told Lucy it would be a tough fight in the Top 24.

Paige Anne and Megan Danielle competed in another sing-off

The judges decided to bring in Paige Anne and Megan Danielle for a combined final judgment. Paige wasn’t feeling well during Showstoppers, so she performed “California Dreamin'” from her hotel room. It wasn’t an ideal situation, but she nailed the performance. Meanwhile, Megan showed her passion with “Always Remember Us This Way,” although she admitted she “froze up” on stage.

For their sing-off, Paige and Megan could choose from a list of Adele songs. They decided on “Easy on Me,” with Paige singing for the judges first. Her beautiful vibrato and range impressed the judges. Meanwhile, Megan’s version will be shown on tomorrow night’s episode.

These other singers made it to ‘American Idol’ Season 21’s Top 24

Restaurant singer Kaeyra brought out her bass for her Showstoppers performance of “River” by Bishop Briggs. She showcased her raspy vocals and rocker side, ensuring that she wouldn’t be forgettable to the judges. In her final judgment, Lionel said she could be a lead singer. She’s in the Top 24.

Warren Peay decided to go without his trusty guitar for his Showstoppers performance. The judges noticed immediately. He sang “Whipping Post” by Alman Brothers Band, replacing the guitar with movement across the stage as he put power into his graveled voice. In his final judgment, the judges said he was a star and sent him to the Top 24.

Michael Williams, a Top 10 contender, showed his softer side with “Angels Like You” by Miley Cyrus. The audience and judges ate up his passionate performance. The song seemed a bit high for him at times, but Michael had great stage presence. In his final judgment, Katy said he didn’t hear his unique abilities during the performance. Still, they believed in him enough to send him to the Top 24.

We Ani, whose squeaky speaking voice differs greatly from her low singing voice, picked Aretha Franklin’s “Ain’t No Way” for her Showstoppers performance. She kept control the whole way through and showed off her range with powerful high notes. In We’s final judgment, Lionel called her a “great singer” and sent her to the Top 24.

Haven Madison has wowed the judges with her original songs throughout the competition so far. She sang “Bird Set Free” by Sia in the Showstoppers because she wished she had written it herself. The judges loved Haven’s power, but Luke told her to trust herself on covers as much as she does on originals. She’s heading to the Top 24.

Make sure to watch American Idol Season 21 Episode 10 on Monday, April 10, to find out who else is going to Hawaii as part of the Top 24.

New episodes of American Idol air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.