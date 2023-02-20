‘American Idol’: Inside Aulani, the $800 Per Night Hawaii Resort Where Contestants Perform

American Idol is returning to the Aulani Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii for season 21. Contestants will get to enjoy the resort as they train and perform for the ABC reality competition series. Here’s what we know about Aulani and what’s included in the $800/night stay.

‘American Idol’ contestants will head to Aulani Disney Resort & Spa for season 21

Season 21 of American Idol takes contestants to Aulani Disney Resort & Spa. After passing auditions, contestants will travel to Hawaii to work with celebrity mentors on their vocal skills. They will also perform at the resort located on the southwestern tip of Oahu.

Between performances and training sessions, contestants will get to experience all that Aulani has to offer, including breathtaking views, pools, and activities.

American Idol season 21 premieres on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan return, with Ryan Seacrest hosting the competition show. Episodes will be available on Hulu the day after airing.

Aulani Disney Resort & Spa rooms cost about $800 per night

American Idol fans looking to experience Aulani must be prepared to pay for the Disney Resort & Spa: the average room price is around $800, depending on where you book.

According to Aulani’s website, the resort offers several types of views at different prices: Standard View, Partial Ocean View, Ocean View, Island Gardens View, and Poolside Gardens View. From each of the views, guests can choose which type of room they want: Deluxe Studio, 1-Bedroom Villa, 2-Bedroom Villa, or 3-Bedroom Grand Villa. They also offer luxurious suites, including the Parlor Suite or the Lei Hulu Signature 1-Bedroom Suite.

Rooms, villas, and suites range in price from $569 to $1,794.

The price of staying at the resort includes much more than just a room

At the cost of $800/night, Aulani offers guests much more than just a room. According to the Disney resort’s website, the stay comes with several perks, including complimentary Character experiences, more than 30 complimentary activities, six pool areas, and a private beach.

“With pools, spas, water slides, a water zone and a lazy river, you can swim and play all day!” boasts Aulani. “Soak up the sun or boogie board in beautiful Ko Olina Lagoon. At sunset, relax in the serenity of an infinity-edge pool – you definitely could get used to this!”

Bookings also include access to a 24-hour fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment and daily premium fitness classes.

The resort offers Hawaiian music, hula dances, fireside tales, and other forms of complimentary entertainment.