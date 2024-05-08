A source recently revealed more about Taylor Swift's intense romance with Matty Healy. Here's what they said about him 'cruelly' ghosting her.

Taylor Swift‘s romance with Travis Kelce seems to be her most serious relationship yet. Fans expect wedding bells to ring for the couple shortly. Before Swift dated Kelce, she was briefly entangled with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. According to a source, Healy “cruelly ghosted” Swift and lied to her about what he wanted for the future during their relationship.

Matty Healy allegedly told Taylor Swift ‘lies’ about the ‘future’ and ‘cruelly ghosted’ her

Matty Healy appeared to be a rebound for Taylor Swift, as she briefly dated him after leaving Joe Alwyn. Rumors regarding Healy and Swift swirled in May 2023. But they appeared to split fewer than two months later. It’s unclear exactly what happened between the musician couple. However, the split relieved many fans, as Healy has been involved in several controversial situations in the past.

Fans forgot about Healy and Swift until Swift’s album, The Tortured Poets Department. Many listeners assumed she referred to Healy in several songs, including “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.” A source told Life & Style that the “drama” in the relationship “tarnished” Swift’s 2023 summer.

“She finally opted for passion with Matty, but it quickly soured because of his lies about what he wanted for their future,” the source explained.

“After all she put up with for him, Matty cruelly ghosted her and left her devastated when she should have been basking in the success of the Eras Tour,” a source added. “All the drama over their split really tarnished last summer for her.”

Swift is now a lot happier with Travis Kelce. “Some friends worry that the album makes it sound like she’s still not over Matty, but she’s madly in love with Travis,” the insider continued. “This time, she finally seems to have found the perfect guy.”

The 1975 frontman is ‘tuning out the noise’ after the release of ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Matty Healy | Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

What does Matty Healy think of Taylor Swift’s 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department? Entertainment Tonight approached him to discuss Swift’s “diss track.”

“My diss track?” Oh!” he said. “I haven’t really listened to that much of it, but I’m sure it’s good.”

Another source told People that Healy was “tuning out the noise” after the album was released.

Crisis communications expert Erik Bernstein told Business Insider that Healy likely heard Swift’s new album. However, the frontman’s response was perfect. “I would bet a lot on him having workshopped that, and I think that’s a perfect non-answer,” Bernstein said. “Nothing negative can be taken from it. It’s just a simple, adult acknowledgment — even though you know there’s no way he hasn’t heard it.”

Matty Healy’s mother ‘liked’ social media posts that shade Taylor Swift

While Matty Healy is doing his best to move forward with Taylor Swift in the rearview, his mother, British TV personality Denise Welch, appeared to throw shade at Swift by “liking” Instagram posts that shade Swift. One post is about comedian Henry Rowley making fun of Swift’s songwriting. The other post shows “Team Matty” lettering outside The Black Dog in Cork, Ireland. Swift references the bar in her song “The Black Dog,” which is likely about Healy.

Healy’s aunt, Debbie Dedes, told Life & Style that Healy is moving on with a new relationship. “Him and her know what went on,” Dedes claimed. “We know a bit more about what went on than has been in the press. He’s very happy in his new relationship, so I’m sure he will be focusing on that.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, follow Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s Instagram.