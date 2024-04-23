Bookmakers suspect that Travis Kelce will get down on one knee for Taylor Swift sooner rather than later. Here's when they think he'll propose.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since September 2023, and fans hope to see their relationship progress even more as time passes. Swift and Kelce looked extremely close at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in April 2024. Could an engagement be on the horizon? Here’s what bookmakers predicted.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a 75% chance of announcing an engagement before the end of 2024, bookmakers predict

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce haven’t spoken to the public about a possible engagement and future wedding, but fans look forward to the possibility. Swift and Kelce grew their relationship privately before showing off their romance to the public. Now, they seem closer than ever.

According to OLBG, bookmakers predict that Swift and Kelce will announce an engagement by Sept. 5, 2024. The NFL season kicks off on this day. The bookmakers believe that there’s a 75% chance that Swift and Kelce will announce their plans for marriage before the season begins.

“Bookies now offer odds on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s 2024 with one of the most famous couples in the world expected to have a massive year,” entertainment betting expert Jake Ashton said on OLBG.com. “The latest odds now say there’s a 75% chance that they continue to soar and announce their engagement at some point before the NFL season kicks off in September!”

The couple has a slight chance of announcing a pregnancy

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce | Michael Owens/Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly have a high probability of announcing their engagement by the end of summer 2024 and before the new NFL season. According to bookmakers on OLBG, there’s also a chance that the couple could announce a pregnancy before the season begins. Bookmakers give Swift and Kelce a 33% probability of this happening.

Swift is 34 years old, and upon turning 30, interviewers questioned whether she wanted to start a family of her own. Swift shut down one interviewer from the German news outlet Deutsche Presse-Agentur. The interviewer asked Swift if she wanted “to be a mother someday, to have children,” according to Good Morning America.

“I don’t really think men are asked that question when they turn 30, so I’m not going to answer that now,” she answered.

Kelce hinted at having children with Swift. On his podcast, New Heights, he and his brother discussed NBA player Victor Wembanyama and his 7-foot-4-inch height.

“You can’t tell me that dude wasn’t made in a f***ing lab over there in France. … Lab-grown diamonds, that’s [a] lab-grown f***ing NBA player,” Kelce said. He then added, “Can’t wait til I f***ing make one,” implying that he wants to have kids with Swift.

Taylor Swift’s publicist shut down rumors that she was previously married to Joe Alwyn

Neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has been married in the past, though rumors plagued Swift. Before dating Kelce, Swift dated actor Joe Alwyn from 2016 to 2023. Rumor account Deuxmoi reported that Swift and Alwyn secretly had a ceremony in 2020 or 2021, but Swift’s publicist shut down the claims.

“Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi,” Tree Paine posted to X. “There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, follow Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s Instagram.