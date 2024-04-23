Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is known as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. But he’s reportedly looking to make a name for himself in the entertainment industry. A source shared that Kelce hopes to use Swift’s “expertise” to become a “heavyweight” as an entertainer. Here’s what’s going on.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are getting more attention than ever in 2024. Their romance began around September 2023, and while the couple has remained tight-lipped about their love, they don’t shy away from the media. Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs games and Super Bowl win to celebrate Kelce, and the couple also attended the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival together in April 2024.

While Kelce is known as a football player, he hopes to make it in the entertainment industry. A source told The Sun that he hopes Swift can help.

“Travis wants to be a heavyweight in the music and entertainment industries,” the insider explained. “Taylor’s expertise — together with the sponsors — can certainly make that happen.”

Kelce is hosting Kelce Jam in 2024, a music festival in Kansas City, Missouri, which he initially launched in 2023. While the festival is only in Kansas City for now, Kelce is reportedly planning to tour with the festival around the nation. Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2Chainz are confirmed to perform in 2024. Swift is reportedly helping Kelce with the event’s expansion.

“Taylor knows how to run a show, deal with tours, and some of her people are helping his team build a very solid plan and create the best festivals,” another source told The Sun. “She would show up at some of the dates, for sure.”

The tight end’s managers said they had a ‘plan’ for him to attain fame

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor Swift has helped Travis Kelce attain fame outside of football. However, his managers hatched a plan for his fame without Swift in the picture. André and Aaron Eanes manage the tight end’s emerging career in the entertainment business.

“People say to me, ‘Man, it’s been a crazy year,’” Aaron Eanes told The New York Times. “When I say, ‘Actually, it’s not that crazy,’ people look at me funny. It’s because it’s easy when you have a plan. We’re executing that plan.”

Before Swift, Kelce had a reality dating show, Catching Kelce. It didn’t provide him true love, but it put his name and face into the reality TV sphere. While Kelce won’t return to reality TV, he plans to host Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?, an Amazon spinoff of Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?.

“I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are you Smarter Than A Celebrity?” Kelce said, according to Deadline. “The original show is a great success, so bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen will definitely be entertaining. I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up.”

Travis Kelce is reportedly turning celebrities away from starring on his podcast

Jason and Travis Kelce’s hit podcast, New Heights, is getting more attention than ever thanks to Taylor Swift. Swift wore a hat promoting the podcast while at Coachella. A source told The Sun that the Kelce brothers have to turn down celebrities who want to appear on the podcast due to the high demand.

“There are many celebrities and athletes who want to be invited on the show and they are having to say ‘no’ to most of them,” a source explained. “The choice is always complicated to make, and when the show is on twice a week, more people will want to get invited. … All the stars are aligned for New Heights to become one of the best podcasts in the next few years. One thing is for sure — it’s going to make the brothers richer, too.”

