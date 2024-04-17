Travis Kelce has to be selective regarding who guest stars on his podcast due to the show being in such high demand, a source claims.

Jason and Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, is getting more attention than ever thanks to Travis’ relationship with Taylor Swift. Travis and Swift have been dating since August or September 2023, and they made a splash at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2024. Now, it seems the Kelce podcast is in high demand. Here’s what a source said about Travis telling celebrities they can’t be guest stars.

Travis Kelce is allegedly telling celebrities and famous athletes that they can’t be guests on his podcast

Travis and Jason Kelce likely never thought their podcast, New Heights, would get the attention it’s currently getting. The brothers launched the podcast in 2022 before Travis started dating Taylor Swift. Now, a source claims there’s “intense competition” among 20 brands skyrocketing the podcast value up to $90 million.

Swift’s relationship with Travis has boosted the podcast’s ratings by 15-20%, and Travis and Jason are considering expanding the show to releasing two new episodes each week. With so many eyes and ears on the podcast, celebrities and famous athletes are allegedly clamoring for their shot to get on the show. However, a source told The Sun that Travis and Jason are telling these celebrities that they can’t guest star.

“There are many celebrities and athletes who want to be invited on the show and they are having to say ‘no’ to most of them,” the source noted. “The choice is always complicated to make, and when the show is on twice a week, more people will want to get invited. … All the stars are aligned for New Heights to become one of the best podcasts in the next few years. One thing is for sure — it’s going to make the brothers richer, too.”

Travis Kelce discussed his Coachella experience with Taylor Swift on ‘New Heights’

Taylor Swift fans are likely tuning into New Heights to hear more about Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift. Travis and Jason Kelce recently discussed Travis’s experience at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2024.

Travis explained that he and Swift were amongst fans in the crowd, as that’s how he likes to witness concerts. He noted that he likely could’ve headed backstage, but that’s not how he wanted to experience Coachella.

“I like to see it from the fan’s perspective, like the people that actually like … because I am, I’m a fan of the music,” he told Jason. “I’m a fan of live shows. I wanted to see it from the front of the stage. We probably could have finessed it that way, but I think it’s just that much more of an experience if you’re in the pit, if you’re in the madness with all the fans. I love live music; I absolutely love live music. I don’t get enough of it in my life.”

Travis added that he hopes to keep going to Coachella, but his future schedules may make that difficult.

Taylor Swift showed her support for her boyfriend’s podcast with her Coachella hat

Fans noticed Taylor Swift supporting Travis Kelce’s podcast with her green New Heights baseball cap at Coachella. She paired the hat with an all-black look, Gucci sneakers, and a Stella McCartney bag.

Jason and Travis Kelce discussed Swift’s look on their podcast.

“She was supporting New Heights,” Travis explained.

“Big New Heights supporter,” Jason added. “Sold out of the green hat real quick.”

“It’s a good color green,” Travis noted.

