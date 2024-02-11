Everyone seems to think Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will be getting engaged soon, but neither has ever taken that step before, it seems.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance has been headline news for months. While the couple debuted their relationship to the public in late September 2023, the duo had been seeing each other since July. As their connection appears to deepen, with Swift flying across the globe to make it to the Super Bowl, fans can’t help but wonder if an engagement is imminent. While Kelce insists he’s focusing on a Super Bowl ring instead of an engagement ring at the moment, we can’t help but wonder if the pair will settle down together. Have either Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce ever been engaged before?

Has Taylor Swift ever been engaged?

Taylor Swift has had a string of high-profile relationships. She’s hooked up with everyone from Joe Jonas to Harry Styles to John Meyer. While several of her relationships have been short-lived, she’s also been involved in long-term romances. So, has she ever been engaged? The answer seems to be no, although it appears she got closest to walking down the aisle with her most recent ex, Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift | Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

While Swift has never confirmed an engagement, there have always been rumors. In 2020, rumors swirled that Swift and Joe Alwyn were ready to get married. The rumors began when Swift appeared on-screen wearing an enormous diamond ring on her left ring finger. While one would traditionally wear an engagement ring on that particular finger, Swift neither confirmed nor denied she was planning to wed Alwyn. He refused to comment on the rumored engagement.

Swift and Alwyn parted ways in 2023, but insiders insisted it was nothing dramatic. Entertainment Tonight broke the story, alleging the relationship had simply “run its course.” Alwyn and Swift dated for six years before calling it quits.

Has Travis Kelce ever been engaged?

Travis Kelce’s dating life hasn’t been as heavily reported on as Taylor Swift’s over the years, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been in a significant relationship before hooking up with the pop star. Still, he has never been engaged.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce | Gotham/GC Images

In 2016, Kelce appeared on a dating show. Catching Kelce allowed the star tight end to pick from a bevy of beautiful women, and he ended up dating the competition winner. Kelce and Maya Benberry dated a bit after the competition ended, but things eventually fizzled out.

In 2017, Kelce debuted his relationship with Kayla Nicole. The influencer and the NFL star had an on-again-off-again courtship that officially ended in 2022. While they dated for several years, the duo parted ways without getting engaged.

While Kelce and Swift seem to like each other, it is unlikely that an engagement announcement will be coming soon. Still, the pair appear to be enjoying their time together.