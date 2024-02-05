American Airlines and United Airlines have both added flights that pay tribute to the romance that has gripped the NFL for months. Flight 1989 will land in Las Vegas head of the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl feels like a bigger deal this year than ever. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swit’s romance has added an extra layer of excitement around the big game. Ever since the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 28, the world has been discussing whether or not Swift will be able to make it from her show in Japan to the game in Las Vegas. One airline is getting in on a bit of the fun, adding flights to and from the big game referencing the famous couple in flight numbers.

Can Taylor Swift travel from Japan to Las Vegas in time for the big game?

Taylor Swift is at the Grammy Awards sans Travis Kelce. The star tight end isn’t at the awards show because he needs to concentrate on the upcoming Super Bowl. While Swift is stateside for the awards show, she’ll be heading out for the International leg of her Eras tour shortly, but she plans to be there to cheer on her man at the Super Bowl. So, can she make it in time?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce | Gotham/GC Images

Apparently, it won’t be a problem. Insiders and experts have been insisting that the music star can leave her Tokyo show and comfortably arrive in Las Vegas ahead of the big game on Feb. 11. Now, the Japanese Embassy is weighing in. According to CNN, the embassy issued an official statement informing everyone that Swift will be able to perform on Feb. 10 in Tokyo and arrive in Las Vegas long before kick-off. Following the Super Bowl, Swift will leave the United States again to perform in Australia. Whether Kelce will travel to meet up with Swift somewhere along her International leg is unknown, but he will have some downtime following the big event next Sunday.

American Airlines adds flights that pay tribute to Travis and Taylor’s romance

While Swift travels to the Super Bowl on a private jet, fans can still feel connected to Swift while traveling on commercial airlines. Last week, American Airlines announced they’d added flights to accommodate fans traveling to the Super Bowl, and the flight numbers pay homage to Kelce and Swift’s romance.

American Airlines | Joe Raedle/Getty Images

In a public statement, American Airlines announced they have added flight 1989 from Kansas City to Las Vegas ahead of the big game. They’ve also added flight 87 returning to Kansas City from Vegas, as well. In the statement, the airline said they were in their “football era.” United Airlines has also added Flight 1989 for the big game.

1989 pays tribute to Swift’s iconic album 1989. It is also the year both Swift and Kelce were born. Flight 87 honors the star tight end, who has worn #87 since he began his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs.