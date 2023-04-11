‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 10 Recap: The Top 24 Is Complete With a Surprise Twist

American Idol Season 21 Episode 10 continued the Showstoppers and Final Judgments, where contestants learned if they made this year’s Top 24. Last night, the first 11 names were revealed: Nutsa, PJAE, Malik Heard, Zachariah Smith, Tyson Venegas, Lucy Love, Kaeyra, Warren Peay, Michael Williams, We Ani, and Haven Madison. Episode 9 ended on a cliffhanger with Paige Anne and Megan Danielle’s impromptu sing-off.

Did one or both of them advance to the Top 24? Find out below. Plus, read about the episode’s other highlights, including a surprising twist that sent an extra two contestants to Hawaii.

Marybeth Byrd waiting to hear if she made the Top 24 in ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 10. | Eric McCandless/ABC

Did Paige Anne or Megan Danielle make the Top 24 on ‘American Idol’ Season 21?

The episode picked up with Paige Anne and Megan Danielle’s impromptu sing-off of Adele’s “Easy on Me.” It was Megan’s turn to sing, and she gave a passionate rendition that showed off her country twang. Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan took a moment to discuss what they heard. Luke called Paige Anne an “incredible talent.” However, he told her that she was not in the Top 24. Megan, on the other hand, made it through.

Oliver Steele put a unique spin on a hit song during ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 10

Oliver Steele sang “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears For Fears in the Showstoppers, slowing the tune down for a groovy, edgy cover as he played guitar. In his final judgment, Katy said his head might have gotten in the way at times. This caused him to overthink his performances and not sing from the heart. Katy encouraged him to see himself as his own hero, which he can practice doing in the Top 24.

Elijah McCormick proved himself as America’s platinum ticket winner

“Golden child” and America’s platinum ticket winner Elijah McCormick has been one to watch this season. He wowed the judges with “Believe For It” in the Showstoppers. Luke recognized how comfortable Elijah was on stage as he sang with the band and connected with the passionate song. The judges were proud to tell him that he made it to the Top 24.

Elise Kristine and Olivia Soli hit ‘glass-shattering’ notes

For the Showstoppers, Elise Kristine sang “Feeling Good,” reaching some very high whistle notes with serious control. Meanwhile, Olivia Soli channeled emotion with “All By Myself,” also hitting some impressive high notes. It’s no wonder the judges called in Elise and Olivia at the same time for a joint final judgment.

Katy said Elise reminded her of an “old Hollywood” singer. Meanwhile, she likened Olivia to Ariana Grande. This time, there won’t be a sing-off: Elise and Olivia are both in the Top 24.

A surprise decision turned the Top 24 into the Top 26

Iam Tongi, Colin Stough, and Matt Wilson were the last few singers fighting for a spot in the Top 24. The trio gathered in front of the judges for a joint final judgment. In the Showstoppers, Matt sang Chris Brown’s “Forever,” and Katy told him his spark could never go out. Meanwhile, Colin sang Chris Stapleton’s “Cold,” and Iam sang “The Sound of Silence” by Simon & Garfunkel. He immediately captivated the audience with his soft vocals and brought the judges to tears.

As the crowd roared for Iam, it was clear he needed to be in the Top 24, and the judges sent him through. However, they couldn’t send Matt or Colin home just yet. They turned it into a Top 26 with Matt and Colin in the final spots.

These singers make up the rest of the Top 26 on ‘American Idol’ Season 21

The Voice alum Marybeth Byrd entered the Showstoppers stage ready to hype up the audience. She tackled Carrie Underwood’s “Flat on the Floor,” knowing it would be a difficult song choice. However, Marybeth nailed the country rock style with her raspy voice and stage presence. In her final judgment, Marybeth said she didn’t think it was her best performance, but the judges recognized the risk she took in screaming some of the notes.

When Emma Busse auditioned, the judges felt she had too much Broadway theater energy. She toned that down in the Showstoppers with an R&B-style cover of “Chasing Pavements.” Lionel said he could see Emma’s potential as they sent her to the Top 26.

Dawson Wayne sang “Flying” in the Showstoppers. The judges loved his powerhouse vocals and gave a standing ovation before sending him to the Top 26.

Mariah Faith, who got to sing with Noah Thompson and HunterGirl, was emotional as she stepped into her final judgment, as many of her friends went home that day. She also admitted that she could’ve done better in her Showstoppers performance of “I Ain’t Living Long Like This.” However, she had fun dancing on stage, and the judges loved it.

Hannah Nicolaisen sang Gavin DeGraw’s “I Don’t Want to Be” in the Showstoppers with hopes of breaking out of her comfort zone. The judges hoped to see more from her, so they sent her to the next round.

Nailyah Serenity wanted to “tap into her vulnerable side” with her performance of “Superstar” by Luther Vandross. She delivered a slow and sultry rendition with powerhouse notes that the judges said they had never heard before. Katy called Nailyah “incredible” and “divine” as they put her in the Top 26.

New episodes of American Idol air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.